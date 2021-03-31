Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure sensor data from wine casks.

31 marzo 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniCask is a joint venture formed by Japan Import Systems, one of the largest spirits trading companies in Japan, announced today that they've signed a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to help build confidence in their spirits ownership tracking solution, scheduled to launch in spring of 2021.

UniCask was founded to make tracking rare and collectible spirits simple and secure, enabled by blockchain technology. Since the actual spirits are remotely stored in professional facilities, Unicask wanted to ensure that owners have the highest confidence in the location and status of their assets. With Helio's platform, UniCask gives each cask a unique, tamper-proof identity and cryptographically guarantees the sensor data's provenance and immutability, helping to assure owners that their casks are safe and secure.

'Taraxa's platform is a game-changer for UniCask, never before has owned shares of rare collectible spirits been so secure and traceable, making trading truly frictionless', said Koji Kitahara, project representative of UniCask.

'We're thrilled to be working with an industry pioneer such as UniCask. Taraxa's Helio platform was built to help build confidence on machine-generated data, and we can't ask for a more perfect use case', said Steven Pu, co-founder and CEO of Taraxa.Learn more about the collaboration on Unicask's website.

About Taraxa:

Taraxa is a purpose-built, fast, scalable, and device-friendly public ledger designed to track informal and unstructured transactional data to minimize business friction. Founded in 2018 by a group of accomplished engineers and academics, Taraxa has not only built a state of the art decentralized infrastructure, but also delivered market-tested application platforms to secure machine state integrity, and track everyday agreements between people.

About UniCask:

Unicask is a joint venture formed by Japan Import Systems, one of the largest spirits trading companies in Japan, with an aim to make owning and trading rare spirits easy and secure.

Company Website: https://www.taraxa.io

Media inquiries: media@taraxa.ioPartnership inquiries: partner@taraxa.io

