Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:41 Chiellini dice addio alla Juve: "Sarò un tifoso"

00:28 Allegri: "Io espulso? Uno dell'Inter mi ha dato un calcio"

22:20 Draghi vede Pelosi: "Porto il desiderio di pace dell'Ue"

21:27 Internazionali d'Italia 2022, Sinner batte Fognini e va agli ottavi

21:04 Juve, Nedved: "Dybala via? Ha fatto richieste altissime"

20:51 Finale Coppa Italia, Juventus-Inter 2-4: trionfo nerazzurro

20:26 Covid oggi Basilicata, 454 contagi e 1 decesso: bollettino 11 maggio

19:54 "Armi biologiche in Ucraina", Russia accusa anche Pfizer e Moderna

19:51 Conte: "Non voglio far cadere Draghi ma governo ci ascolti"

19:14 Presentata a Milano la prima edizione del World Aperitivo Day

19:06 Galli e la politica: "Io col Pd? Nessuna discesa in campo"

19:02 Attacco hacker russi a siti italiani, anche Senato e Iss

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unihertz's Latest QWERTY Smartphone Raised 400K+ USD on Kickstarter in 12 Hours

11 maggio 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz has just launched the company's third and latest smartphone of its QWERTY series, Titan Slim, a sleek and neat physical keyboard smartphone which has already raised over $400,000. The campaign is currently in full swing on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-slim-the-new-sleek-and-slim-qwerty-android-smartphone?ref=3wehrr

After Onward Mobility confirmed the death of its QWERTY project, Unihertz probably has become the only choice for people who are still seeking keyboard smartphones, which is absolutely admirable and commendable. Unihertz's Titan series may not be ideal for everyone, it's good to see that someone is still working on it. We can expect that by supporting Unihertz's current offering, we have done our parts to increase the chance of more advanced physical keyboard phones being created in the future, and we would like the company to make more of these!

From what we observed in the past two years, the widespread popularity of Titan and Titan Pocket seems to have enabled the brand to dig deeper into the value its QWERTY products can provide. Hence the creation of Titan Slim. "Being the third Titan phone in line, Titan Slim adopts a brand-new form which doesn't mean to replace its predecessors, but to offer an alternative for PKB fans who prefer sleekness over ruggedness and rectangular screen over the square ones," says Stephen Xu, the founder and CEO of Unihertz. For some, the rectangular screen is indeed more user-friendly and more compatible with modern Apps.

As always, Unihertz makes smartphones that meet its users' daily needs, without unnecessarily exaggerated features, and that serve as good conversation starters wherever one goes. "The core value of this company is not to follow the mainstream, but to develop products that offer our customers more choices," says Mr. Xu. In fact, Unihertz has proven its capability to bring to the world smartphones that satisfy niche demands several times. The first Jelly phone swept the industry with its mini size and received popularity among pragmatic minimalists. Later, the company brought back small rugged smartphones and revived QWERTY keyboard phones that were equipped with the latest Android technology, all with great triumphs.

This year marks the company's fifth-year anniversary on Kickstarter, and it proudly presents its latest project, Titan Slim. The QWERTY phone is now available for early adopters and returning fans. To learn more about it, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-slim-the-new-sleek-and-slim-qwerty-android-smartphone?ref=3wehrr

Interested in other QWERTY smartphones Unihertz made? Visit: www.unihertz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815479/WeChat____20220510171257.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Unihertz's Latest smartphone tastiera qwerty QWERTY
Vedi anche
News to go
Giro d'Italia, Demare vince quinta tappa
News to go
Londra: sostegno a Svezia e Finlandia se Russia attacca
News to go
Nelle Filippine trionfa Marcos jr, il figlio del dittatore
Eurovision 2022, record ascolti tv per prima serata
News to go
Foligno, odontoiatra abusivo denunciato da Gdf
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Mascherine in aereo, stop a obbligo dal 16 maggio in Ue
News to go
Telemarketing selvaggio, verso lo stop
News to go
Reporter Al Jazeera uccisa in Cisgiordania, ferito anche altro giornalista
News to go
Italia-Usa, bilaterale Draghi-Biden
News to go
Il lavoro in Italia, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Ucraina, Kim Jong-un solidale con la Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza