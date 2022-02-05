Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:57 Cartelle esattoriali, rateizzazione: quando e come chiederla

07:41 Covid oggi Italia, contagi in calo: "Fase nuova ma prudenza"

01:36 Sanremo 2022, a Morandi-Jovanotti la serata cover. Mahmood e Blanco sempre primi

00:33 FantaSanremo, Amadeus in campo: flessioni con Rkomi

23:50 Sanremo 2022, Jovanotti-Amadeus: al festival amicizia, gioia e poesia

23:22 Sanremo 2022, 56 anni dopo torna il brano scandalo 'Nessuno mi può giudicare'

23:21 Variante Omicron e bambini, sintomi più pesanti? Scienziati al lavoro per scoprirlo

22:47 Sanremo 2022, la dichiarazione di Achille Lauro a Loredana Bertè

22:14 FantaSanremo, Emma consegna fiori a componente orchestra: "Mi servono punti"'

21:59 Jacobs torna dopo 6 mesi e vince, trionfa nei 60 metri di Berlino

21:48 Green pass Israele: non servirà più in ristoranti, cinema e palestre

21:45 Sanremo 2022, ecco Beppe Vessicchio: ovazione al Festival

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unilumin supports the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

05 febbraio 2022 | 06.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, 2022, the whole world watched the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. This grand event provided a stunning visual feast that combined digital technology and beautiful creative designs. It was not only technologically advanced, but dynamic, aesthetically pleasing, and experiential. This was also an opportunity to showcase some of China's newest technology innovations to the world.

At the beautiful Opening Ceremony, a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron and a never-before-seen 8K ultra high definition (UHD) display on the stage of the stadium attracted the world's attention; Unilumin and BOE Technology were jointly involved in creating these magical displays.

Before the official start, Zhang Yimou, who was the director of the Opening Ceremony, had already dropped hints that this year the Winter Olympics would be totally different. The stage floor of the Opening Ceremony was illuminated by the largest 8K UHD ground display system in existence, with an overall area of 10,393 square meters. Not only was it the largest in the world, but it also used cutting edge technology.

As the exclusive partner in LED lighting for Team China, Unilumin was proud to be granted the right to use the Team China trademark in May 2021. The Winter Olympics feature other lighting products by Unilumin, such as the lighting for the preparation offices in the General Administration of Sport, training centers such as the Beijing Wukesong Arena, training centers for athletes, and the swimming pool. Unilumin is doing its part to cheer on the athletes.

This continues a long tradition of cooperation between Unilumin and sport. Since 2014, Unilumin has supported every major sporting event, from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, to the 2016 Rio Olympics, to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It has also supported other sports events hosted in China such as the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Unilumin has always been there for the athletes, at all of the elite sports events held around the world.

Contact: Estella Yan, estella.yan@unilumin.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740879/image1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52842 en US Sport Sport ICT Economia_E_Finanza world watched This grand event provided terra world
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 4 febbraio
News to go
Maturità 2022, studenti in piazza
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino 2022, al via i Giochi
News to go
Covid Italia, in calo Rt e terapie intensive
News to go
Murano, chiudono le fornaci dei vetrai per aumento costi energia
News to go
Celibato, il documento del sinodo tedesco
News to go
Sinner positivo al covid, salta Atp Rotterdam
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale contro il cancro
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Siria, blitz Usa: morto leader Isis
Sanremo 2022, dg Costa Crociere: "Nostra presenza messaggio ottimismo con pensiero a Concordia" - Video
Sanremo 2022, il saluto di Iva Zanicchi all'Adnkronos - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza