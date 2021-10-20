Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:56 Filmò i Renzi in lockdown, vicino paga 6.500 euro per estinguere reato

17:45 Manovra 2022: i fondi per Reddito cittadinanza, pensioni, bollette

17:27 Covid oggi Italia, 3.702 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 20 ottobre

17:16 Lo zoologo: "Super zanzara coreana ancora un mistero, approfondiremo rischi"

17:12 Covid oggi Lazio, 381 contagi e 4 morti: a Roma 144 casi

17:08 Green pass lavoro, in Austria obbligatorio dal primo novembre

17:00 Covid oggi Gb, niente lockdown ma l'inverno "sarà duro"

16:55 Maresciallo Lombardo, il figlio: "Mio padre non si è suicidato, ora c'è la prova"

16:53 Parisi: "Nuovo Ulivo? Troppe condizioni cambiate rispetto a 25 anni fa"

16:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 280 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 20 ottobre

16:44 Scuola, Pacifico (Udir): "Palù sbaglia, la scuola era insicura ieri e lo è anche oggi"

16:40 Covid oggi Emilia, 247 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 20 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UnionPay International and Solidarnost Bank Co-Launch Money Express service to Simplify Cross-Border Transfers

20 ottobre 2021 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSCOW, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment services provider, is pleased to announce the launch of UnionPay Money Express service on October 1, 2021 with Solidarnost Bank. Bank customers can make quick cross-border transfers from their account or card to China and CIS countries without visiting a Solidarnost branch.

Customers with a Solidarnost Bank account or card can transfer funds across the border no matter where they are located, by simply using the bank's "Solidarnost Online" mobile application or getting access to the "Internet Banking" system at the Bank's branches.

Money Express is UPI's cross-border remittance service that has been launched in 45 countries and regions including the US, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK, and Russia. Different from traditional cross-border telegraphic transfers, Money Express is able to settle a favorable exchange rate in advance and deposit the remittance directly into the remittee's UnionPay account in real time in most cases. To simplify the process for users, only the recipient's name and UnionPay card number are required to complete the transfer.

Xia Yu, head of UnionPay International Russia Branch said, "Over the past year, the volume of money transfers via our Money Express service has increased. We are glad that more and more Russian banks have connected the Money Express service, offering local clients a convenient, fast and secure way to transfer funds to UnionPay cards".

Solidarnost Bank initiated a promotion enabling clients to make Money Express transfers to the Republic of Uzbekistan without paying bank commission before December 31, 2021. Please read more about the rules of the promotion here.

About Solidarnost BankSolidarnost Bank ranks high among the largest Russian financial institutions with a Rating B +(RU) and forecast as Stable. The bank is among the most reliable in Russia, winning awards for achievements in the field of economics and finance at regional and federal levels.

About UnionPay InternationalUnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Currently, UnionPay's payment acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, and 70 countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards.

http://www.unionpayintl.com/ru/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
leading global payment services provider service UnionPay Money Express service CIS countries without visiting
Vedi anche
News to go
Famiglia media spende 817 euro all'anno in abbonamenti bus
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, esteso orario tamponi in farmacia
News to go
Covid, Consiglio di Stato: "Legittimo obbligo vaccinale per personale sanitario"
News to go
In Calabria due Comuni zona rossa
News to go
Condannati per mafia percepivano reddito cittadinanza: 109 denunciati
News to go
Manovra, taglio tasse da 8 mld. Interventi su pensioni
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza