Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 15:33
Unison Acquires PRICE® Systems to Expand Capabilities and Global Presence

21 aprile 2021 | 15.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRICE Systems' Unrivaled Model-Based Cost Engineering™ (MBCE™) Capabilities Complement Unison's Enterprise Software Platforms

DULLES, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of Contract Management, Program Management, and Acquisition software and insight to government contractors and federal agencies, today announced the acquisition of PRICE Systems, LLC – the leading global provider of advanced Model-Based Cost Engineering™ software for decision support.

www.unisonglobal.com

Together, Unison and PRICE Systems serve the world's most advanced governmental missions, acquisition professionals, government contractors, and manufacturers.

"Our customers' mission-critical programs continue to grow more complex.  PRICE Systems best practices, thought leadership and unrivaled data-driven software are the best means of managing complexity and reducing risk," said Reid Jackson, Unison's Chief Executive Officer.

"Combining Unison's enterprise software and Insight Platform with our advanced analytics, algorithms, and modeling software will deliver a host of new benefits and capabilities to leading organizations," said Tony DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer of PRICE Systems.

About PRICE Systems

PRICE® delivers fact-based decision support and analytical software, predictive power, and confident estimates.  For more than 45 years, governmental organizations worldwide, their vendor partners, and leading commercial manufacturers have relied on PRICE's proven and continually advancing expertise, best practices and research-driven costing software.  PRICE MBCE™ enables engineers, pricing experts, and program and BD leaders to more quickly, accurately, and consistently estimate cost, schedule, and risk.

PRICE Systems has US offices in New Jersey, Ohio, and internationally in France, United Kingdom, and Germany.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in leading federal prime contractors, all US cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs. All software development and support are provided within the USA.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, and San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com

PRICE Systems

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221336/UNISON_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490859/PRICE_Systems_Logo.jpg

