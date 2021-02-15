Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021
20:34 Coronavirus Liguria, oggi 194 nuovi casi e 7 morti: il bollettino

20:01 Covid, Viola: "Variante inglese più contagiosa e più letale"

19:45 Ricerca, astrofisica Caraveo: "Ministra Messa farà valere il ruolo delle donne"

19:44 Governo Draghi, Fico: "M5S può disegnare l'Italia che verrà"

19:39 Digitale, Gay (Anitec-Assinform): "Aspettiamo piano ma nomina Colao apprezzata"

19:27 Transizione ecologica e digitale, Simoni (Human Technopole): "nascita ministeri segnale di fortissimo cambiamento"

19:19 Sci, Garavaglia: "Danni legati a scelte governo, subito indennizzi"

18:45 Governo Draghi, M5S verso assemblea congiunta: Grillo frena fronte no

18:37 Covid Lazio, oggi 760 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Roma sotto 400 casi

17:57 Coronavirus Sicilia, 332 nuovi casi e 21 morti: il bollettino

17:46 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 945 nuovi casi e 35 morti: il bollettino

17:35 Covid Italia, oggi 7.351 contagi e 258 morti: bollettino 15 febbraio

Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria

ALARO CITY, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.

 

Unity Homes' 1,100-apartment development in Tatu City, Kenya

 

Building on the success of Unity Homes' 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Rendeavour's 5,000-acre development in Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government.

Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan living rooms, balconies and contemporary kitchens.

"We are pleased to be the pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone," said John Latham, Executive Director of Unity Homes, which builds one apartment every 18 hours at Tatu City in Kenya.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said: "The success of Unity Homes in Kenya has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are proud to grow our business together with Unity Homes across Africa."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438114/Rendeavour_Unity_Homes.jpg

