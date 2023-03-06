Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non ci ritiriamo da Bakhmut"

00:01 Migranti, Cdm giovedì a Cutro per 'stretta' su scafisti

22:58 Torino-Bologna 1-0 con gol di Karamoh

22:42 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia leader e Pd di Schlein vola

22:26 Milano, passanti accoltellati in rapine: chi è l'aggressore

22:14 Agenzia per la cybersicurezza, Roberto Baldoni lascia

21:48 Ucraina, video con prigioniero ucciso. Kiev: "Crimine Russia"

21:30 Volkswagen, richiamo per oltre 270mila auto: rischio airbag

21:12 Strage Erba, giudice condanna Azouz: dovrà risarcire i fratelli Castagna

21:07 Fedez: "Sono sparito per problemi legati a psicofarmaci"

20:45 Sassuolo-Cremonese 3-2, decide un gol di Bajrami al 92'

20:16 Migranti Crotone, scappava dai talebani: giornalista vittima del naufragio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Universe Science Park chooses Agillic to personalise and automate their communication

06 marzo 2023 | 15.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 6 March 2023

 

Universe Science Park is on a mission to share its passion for science, technology and innovation. They’ve joined forces with Agillic and s360 to reach that goal, enhance communication and create even better customer experiences through personalised marketing automation.

With the motto of "The adventure park where fun is a science",  Universe Science Park is a science adventure park in Nordborg, Denmark, where children and adults explore science and technology through immersive experiences and attractions. The Universe Science Park Foundation is a non-profit, independent foundation with the goal of exciting children and young people about science, technology and entrepreneurship. 

 

The adventure park is filled with experiences that fascinate, involve and entertain within the themes of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It welcomes over 140,000 visitors annually, with 10% being school visits. 

 

Universe Park’s Chief Business Development Officer, Brian Jorgensen, says, “We want to provide a better overall experience for our guests, by reaching them in different channels and using behavioural data to optimise the experience. Agillic is part of a larger digital project meant to improve our guests’ experience.”

 

The Agillic, s360, and Universe Science Park collaboration makes personalising visitor experiences with an omnichannel communication approach seamless, automated and efficient. 

 

“Most companies are challenged on efficiency, automation and cultivation of first-party data to create relevant customer experiences, which, when done right, create better ROI short term and higher customer lifetime value long term. We’re excited to play a part in inspiring and engaging the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers by fueling their curiosity in science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and we look forward to helping Universe Science Park accelerate their digital transformation together with Agillic gold solution partner s360,” says Agillic’s CEO Emre Gürsoy.

 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

 

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

 

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Attachments

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW1000796516 en en Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services Omnichannel Marketing Omnichannel Personalisation Personalisation marketing Marketing Automation MarTech New client SaaS chooses Agillic comunicato
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia, custodia cautelare per il capostazione di Larissa
News to go
Etna, autobus con 50 turisti bloccato da neve
News to go
Onu, accordo su Trattato protezione Alto mare
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Il cordoglio deve tradursi in scelte concrete"
News to go
Turismo, Assoturismo: a primavera potrebbero mancare 50mila addetti
News to go
Fermo, operazione antidroga: 8 arresti
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, class action dei parenti delle vittime
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inter solitaria al secondo posto, Roma aggancia la Lazio: risultati serie A
News to go
Usa 2024, Trump: "Se eletto stop a tutto import da Cina"
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme per circa 300mila imprese in Italia"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza