Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 29 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:31 Caro bollette, per contrasto l'Italia spende 62,6 miliardi

08:08 Usa, aggressione a marito Pelosi: "Attacco intenzionale"

00:04 Torna l'ora solare in Italia, scatta tra 29 e 30 ottobre 2022

00:04 Governo, 'il' o 'la' presidente? Meloni: "Sono Giorgia"

23:38 Ucraina-Russia, Kherson si prepara alla battaglia

22:51 'Adamo era uguale a Vin Diesel' e Twitter va in tilt

21:53 Facebook e Instagram down, problemi per WhatsApp

21:06 Assago, il video dell'attacco al centro commerciale

20:12 Governo, Meloni: "Potete chiamarmi come credete, anche Giorgia"

19:35 Ucraina-Russia, il ricatto di Medvedev tra energia e annessioni

18:59 E' morto Jerry Lee Lewis, la leggenda del rock n' roll aveva 87 anni

18:48 Covid oggi Italia, Iss: Puglia unica regione a rischio alto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unload Psoriatic Disease: World Psoriasis Day 2022

29 ottobre 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Psoriasis Day is October 29th. Each year, the global psoriatic disease community unites for action to raise awareness of psoriatic disease. This year's theme is mental health.

 

1 in 10 people with psoriatic disease is diagnosed with clinical depression.[1] As many as 48% experience anxiety.[2] The psychological impact is increasingly recognized as a significant part of life with this illness.

Indeed, there are many logical reasons why psoriatic disease triggers depression and anxiety. People who experience this chronic, visible illness frequently battle stigma and shame. The symptoms can be considered unsightly, and many mistakenly assume that the disease is contagious. Pain and discomfort are another daily battle for people with itching skin or joint inflammation. Added health expenses combined with decreased earnings due to disability and discrimination further contribute to financial stress. Unpredictable flares hold individuals on constant alert. For all these reasons and more, 81% report that psoriatic disease takes a toll on relationships, intimacy, and ultimately, happiness.[3]

Yet external factors are not the only cause of depression and anxiety with psoriatic disease. In fact, the same inflammation that causes psoriatic disease can also generate endogenous depression and anxiety. It is for this reason that people living with psoriatic disease often report feelings of being caught in a vicious cycle. Psoriatic disease causes depression and anxiety. Anxiety and depression, in turn, worsen psoriatic disease.

For World Psoriasis Day 2022, IFPA, the global organization fighting psoriatic disease, is uniting for action to improve mental health for everybody living with the condition.

Frida Dunger Johnsson, Executive Director of IFPA, explains, "When dermatologists and rheumatologists become aware that their patient's suffering goes deeper than the physical symptoms, they should be empowered to provide assistance. In some cases, that may mean updating the course of treatment. We know that appropriate treatment reduces inflammation and improves the psychological impact as well as the physical one."

Join IFPA to share messages about mental health and psoriatic disease. Visit psoriasisday.org to get involved.

[1] Dowlatshahi, E. A., Wakkee, M., Arends, L. R. & Nijsten, T. The prevalence and odds of depressive symptoms and clinical depression in psoriasis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Investigative Dermatology 134, 1542–1551 (2014).

[2] Fleming, P. et al. The prevalence of anxiety in patients with psoriasis: a systematic review of observational studies and clinical trials. Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology vol. 31 798–807 (2017).

[3] IFPA | Psoriasis and Beyond: The global psoriatic disease study. https://ifpa-pso.com/projects/psoriasis-and-beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930310/Vicious_Cycle_World_Psoriasis_Day_2022.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930311/IFPA_WPD_2022_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unload-psoriatic-disease-world-psoriasis-day-2022-301660181.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN15744 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere community unites unites for action World Psoriasis Day 2022 community
Vedi anche
News to go
Corea del Nord lancia due missili balistici
News to go
Cina: "Russia si dice pronta a dialogo con Ucraina e Usa"
News to go
Pd, Letta: "Primarie 12 marzo 2023"
News to go
Caro bollette, l'Antitrust sanziona quattro società
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Senza vaccini migliaia di morti in più"
News to go
Sapienza, secondo giorno occupazione Scienze Politiche
News to go
Musk compra Twitter e prende il controllo: licenziati i top manager
News to go
Vola l'inflazione ad ottobre: +11,9% valore più alto dal 1984
News to go
Covid, bollettino diventa settimanale: stop ai dati giornalieri
News to go
Assago, accoltella cinque persone al Carrefour: un morto
News to go
Ora solare, tra il 29 e il 30 ottobre lancette indietro di 60 minuti
News to go
Tetto al contante, si accende il dibattito politico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza