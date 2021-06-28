UnternehmerTUM and the City of Munich open Munich Urban Colab

An international place for smart city solutions

MUNICH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a construction period of two years, the Munich Urban Colab officially opened its doors in the heart of Munich. This globally unique initiative for smart city solutions, spearheaded by UnternehmerTUM, Europe's leading center for business creation, and the City of Munich, brings together a wide range of forces under one roof: Here, startups, established companies, creatives across disciplines and sectors and cultural workers work side by side on sustainable solutions for a livable city of the future, and in collaboration with the city administration and citizens. Susanne Klatten, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of UnternehmerTUM, Dieter Reiter, Munich's Mayor, Thomas F. Hofmann, President of the Technical University of Munich, Roland Weigert, Bavarian State Secretary, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, all spoke at the hybrid opening event. The Munich Urban Colab is a contributing partner of the EU Commission's New European Bauhaus initiative.

Today, one out of every two persons lives in a city – with an upward tendency. The pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to address issues of urban living, mobility and public space. Sustainable solutions to the challenges of urbanization have enormous economic potential: The Munich Urban Colab, created by UnternehmerTUM together with the City of Munich, now provides a new, central location for the innovation and start-up scene and creative industries.

The building was designed to attract start-ups, brilliant minds, innovative companies and scientific research projects from all around the world to find answers to urban challenges. The building's users will benefit from UnternehmerTUM's many years of experience in initiating start-ups along with providing access to the city administration, direct exchange with technology and business experts, venture capital firms and dialog with citizens.

Future topics relevant for smart cities, such as construction, climate protection, sustainability and mobility, are being addressed in the Colab through programs and initiatives by UnternehmerTUM, the state capital and the Technical University of Munich.

To meet its ambitious goals, the Munich Urban Colab has joined the EU Commission's New European Bauhaus initiative. EU President von der Leyen considers that the building plays a major role in implementing the goals and visions of the initiative and will moor European values well for the long term through sustainable technological innovations and open discourse.

Full read:https://www.unternehmertum.de/en/press/unternehmertum-und-landeshauptstadt-muenchen-eroeffnen-munich-urban-colab.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550799/Munich_Urban_Colab_Logo.jpg

Contact:Markus Boschbosch@unternehmertum.de+49 89 189469-1327