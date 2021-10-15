Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 16 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:19 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali Trieste: "Dipendenti al lavoro senza certificato"

13:37 Reddito cittadinanza, ex presidente Inps: "Va rivisto? Allora facciamolo"

13:19 Tapiro ad Ambra, Allegri: "Della mia vita privata non parlo"

12:54 Green pass, Barillari: "Ora a consolato svedese per asilo politico"

12:44 Torino, Appendino: "Lascio città migliore di quella che ho trovato"

12:36 No Green pass, Lopalco: "In piazza c'è chi non ne azzecca una"

12:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 212 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

12:13 Green pass obbligatorio, Gismondo: "Obbligo vaccinale camuffato"

12:07 Lavoro, Meritocrazia Italia: "Sciopero da evitare per il bene del Paese"

11:03 Covid, superati i 240 milioni di contagi nel mondo da inizio pandemia

10:54 Vaccino Johnson&Johnson, ok esperti Fda a dose 'booster'

10:40 Roma, scontro frontale bus-auto in via Ostiense: muore 28enne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UPL Announces Long-term Collaboration With Chr. Hansen To Develop And Commercialize Microbial Solutions For Sustainable Agriculture

15 ottobre 2021 | 19.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- UPL is the largest manufacturer and distributor of biosolutions worldwide, fifth-largest agribusiness globally.

- Chr. Hansen is the owner of one of the world's largest commercial collections of bacteria, with more than 28,000 strains

- The biosolutions market set to grow to $10bn* USD by 2025 as consumers demand more sustainable food systems

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. ('UPL') (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070), a world-leading champion of sustainable agriculture and OpenAg™, has announced a long-term strategic collaboration with Chr. Hansen, a global bioscience company, to develop microbial-based biosolutions (including biostimulants and biopesticides) that will help growers around the world fight pests and diseases, and improve crop quality and yields.

Through this collaboration, UPL will use its global presence to undertake research and identify opportunities and product concepts to address farmers' pain points. From these insights, Chr. Hansen will design biological products based on their microbial capabilities and UPL will register and commercialize these products via its extensive global distribution network.

UPL is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of biosolutions, and earlier this year launched 'NPP – Natural Plant Protection' – a new global business unit  championing UPL's comprehensive portfolio of natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies.

Vicente Gongora, Chief Marketing Officer at UPL Ltd. said:

"Biosolutions are a core pillar of our global purpose and work to reimagine sustainability – for food systems, for farmers, and for our environment. Building on the launch of NPP earlier in the year, we are proud to partner with Chr. Hansen to further expand our portfolio of products and technologies – and to offer new and sustainable solutions for more farming communities. 

"Consolidating our distribution networks and R&D facilities alongside Chr. Hansen's unique microbial experience and expertise presents a powerful opportunity to change the game for farmers and for sustainable agriculture globally. We look forward to sharing more news on the biological solutions that we are developing for the future, and we are excited about the legacy we will build together."

Kim Christensen, Vice President of Plant Health at Chr. Hansen said:

"UPL is a significant distributor of biosolutions worldwide. Combining that with Chr. Hansen's significant innovations in research and development, as well as our unique microbial capabilities and ability to breed our own bacteria, will mean better, targeted products that can go to market faster. The partnership is an important step in our 2025 strategy of growing a better world naturally. In essence, the collaboration aims to establish a product pipeline that has the best interests of farmers at heart."

The UPL-Chr. Hansen partnership has already identified several projects relevant to farmers globally and aims to develop a product pipeline for all major crops that will enable farmers to fight crop diseases and increase their yields. The companies are expecting the first registrations to start coming by the end of 2022.

* Value for Biocontrol & BioStimulants Market

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41482 en US ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza collaboration With Chr fifth largest agribusiness globally UPL Announces Long term collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Unicef, suicidio seconda causa di morte tra giovani in Europa
News to go
Processo Ponte Morandi, chiesta ricusazione gup
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, in lieve aumento Rt nazionale a 0,85
News to go
Whirlpool, tavolo al Mise
News to go
Decreto fiscale, via libera del Cdm
News to go
Un aereo tutto azzurro con tricolore sulla coda: ecco Ita Airways
News to go
Mafia, operazione a Catania: 15 arresti
News to go
Eurochocolate, al via oggi a Bastia Umbra la 27esina edizione
News to go
Omicidio Regeni, salta processo agli 007 egiziani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligatorio sul lavoro
News to go
Addetti panificazione, contratto scaduto da 3 anni: presidi a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza