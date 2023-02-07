Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:56
comunicato stampa

Urgent request by Alliance Advisors for Bondholders of Bell Groups defaulted Bonds to come forward

07 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Trustee, Alliance Advisors seeks to identify holders of the following bonds:

Bell Group bond: 

11% due 1995 

- CH0005575151

Bell Group bond:

10% due 1997

- XS0000001247

Bell Group N.V.:

5% due 1997

- GB0040901711

 

In an effort to ensure that all bondholders are aware of their rights and obligations and monies potentially due to them, Alliance Advisors is requesting that all bondholders provide their contact information, including name, mailing address, and email address to details below.

Bondholders who have already provided their contact information do not need to take any further action. Bondholders who have not previously provided their contact information are encouraged to do so promptly in order to ensure that they receive all future communications from the Company.

If you are a bondholder or believe you are and have any questions, please contact Alliance Advisors using the following methods:

Telephone: 

US +1 866 584 0573

UK +44 203 885 7481

AU +61 2 9158 3290

Email: BellGroup@allianceadvisors.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urgent-request-by-alliance-advisors-for-bondholders-of-bell-groups-defaulted-bonds-to-come-forward-301740920.html

