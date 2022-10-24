Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:06
comunicato stampa

UROVO Showcased Industry-leading Products at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

24 ottobre 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UROVO, the world's leading digital solutions provider for the IoT industry, participated in the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 lately. The company showcased its latest AIDC products and digital solutions for logistic and retail clients. The mobile computer DT50S, enterprise tablet P8100P, and payment terminal i2000 had drawn great attentions from the event participants.

DT50S - An Indispensable Assistant of Digital Era

The built-in industry-leading Octa-core 2.45 GHz processor brings the computing speed of the device to a new level. The powerful multi-process ability offers an effortless user experience while increase working efficiency.

Wi-Fi 6 Ready network technology creates a highly secure working environment. The higher bandwidth enables mobile data connection boundlessly and rapidly with lower power consumption and latency.

Built-in high-performance Android 11 ensures an uninterrupted workflow and reliable security protection. UROVO will keep upgrading software configuration to higher Android versions.

i2000 - Smart MiniPOS Terminal

The lightweight and portable payment terminal has a built-in quad-core 1.3GHz processor. It integrates various payment methods such as magnetic stripe cards, IC and contactless cards, QR code payments, etc.

i2000 offers multiple communication options such as Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, 2G, and WiFi that ensure non-stop operational connectivity and smooth payment experience.

An optional professional scan engine that covers 1D, 2D, and 3mil high-resolution barcodes will help retail businesses simplify operations and increase productivity.

P8100P - Powerful and Rugged Industrial Tablet

Octa-core processor provides powerful computing performance and speed for heavy demanding tasks even in tough working scenarios. In addition, IP67 sealing and 1.2 meters drop resistance makes it a qualified industrial tablet.

"UROVO products come with multiple configurations and feature functions. They are fantastic. They have premium quality. Cases are rugged and drop-guard. Long shelf life, good battery life are absolutely important for customers. More importantly is that they are being adopted widely cross many enterprises globally."

--------Sanjay, CEO of Cloudtexo

At the event, UROVO also unveiled the latest RFID solutions, including RFID fixed reader FR1000, handheld RFID readers DT50(U) and RFID printer D812RPLUS. They will help transform not only the retail business and manufacturing, but contribute to the future of the supply chain.

UROVO is committed to delivering top-notch products, innovative technologies, and excellent services that dedicate to increase business productivity, optimize operations and empower workers.

More information about Urovo can be found at https://en.urovo.com/.

Media Contact

Summershuya.zhang@urovo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urovo-showcased-industry-leading-products-at-gitex-global-2022-301657182.html

