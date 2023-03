Industry minister Adolfo Urso has praised a study programme involving Azeri and Italian universities including the Politecnico di Milano after meeting the first Italian student to take part.

"My meeting with the first Italian studying at the University of #Baku confirmed the importance of the Italo-Azeri ADA University project which I looked at with Rector Hafiz Pashayev," Urso tweeted on Tuesday after a visit to Azerbaijan.