Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 05:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

01:49 Sanremo 2023, Marco Mengoni guida la classifica provvisoria

01:41 Sanremo 2023, il monologo di Angelo Duro. Amadeus: "Mia carriera finisce qui…"

01:23 Sanremo 2023, ironia Fiorello: "Swiffer polemiche ha colpito ancora"

00:35 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Bruxelles: summit su economia e migrazioni

00:05 Sanremo 2023, con Francesca Fagnani sul palco voci ragazzi Nisida

23:59 Sanremo 2023, Fedez e il rap 'politico': "Mia responsabilità" - Il testo

23:46 Sanremo 2023, Drusilla e Pegah: ecco il discorso integrale

23:12 Ucraina, Macron a Zelensky: "Aggressione Russia inaccettabile"

22:55 Sanremo 2023, Pegah e Drusilla portano sul palco l'Iran dei diritti negati

22:24 Terremoto Siena, serie di scosse: la più forte di magnitudo 3.5

22:22 Zaniolo al Galatasaray, le cifre dell'affare

22:08 Sanremo 2023, standing e lacrime per il trio Al Bano-Morandi-Ranieri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

U.S. Centers for Disease Control to extend National Wastewater Surveillance System contract with Biobot Analytics

08 febbraio 2023 | 22.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended its partnership with Biobot Analytics through the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) to bring COVID-19 and mpox (formerly monkeypox) wastewater analysis to communities across the country. This six-month extension will go through the end of July 2023, and ensure data continuity for the NWSS program.

As part of NWSS, Biobot contributes data from more than 400 locations from over 250 counties across a total of 50 states and U.S. Territories, providing coverage for 60 million people. Biobot tests each location for MPXV (the virus that causes mpox), SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and conducts genomic sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants. This program has been invaluable in demonstrating the impact of a national, coordinated wastewater monitoring program, and has helped federal, state, and local officials better track the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 and mpox to inform public health responses.

"As the availability of clinical data decreases, wastewater monitoring has become a more reliable indicator of COVID-19 prevalence and provides local officials with a better understanding of viral spread in their communities," said Newsha Ghaeli, Biobot President & Cofounder. Similarly, as mpox cases decline across the country, wastewater could be the way we detect a local resurgence. "We're excited to continue our partnership with CDC and lay the groundwork for future program expansion into other infectious diseases and beyond."

For more information on the successful CDC and Biobot partnership through the NWSS program, visit our website.

Biobot Analytics is a global leader in wastewater epidemiology, founded with the goal of transforming wastewater infrastructure into real-time public health observatories. Having worked at more than 1,000 locations across all 50 US states and several countries, Biobot produces actionable information from wastewater to improve the health of communities around the world. Separately from their infectious disease work, Biobot also analyzes wastewater for the presence of High Risk Substances, such as opioids, to help communities better respond to substance use and implement harm reduction programming. More information on our mission and technology is available at our website, www.biobot.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812720/Biobot_Analytics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-centers-for-disease-control-to-extend-national-wastewater-surveillance-system-contract-with-biobot-analytics-301742506.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09735 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza formerly monkeypox will go through This six month extension National Wastewater Surveillance System
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Blanco è dispiaciuto, ha chiesto scusa"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Cipess ha deliberato riparto Fondo 2022 per 125 miliardi"
News to go
Saman Abbas, venerdì al via il processo in Italia
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky in visita a Londra
News to go
Mutui, prorogata scadenza domande Fondo Garanzia prima casa
News to go
Operazione Hydros, intercettate 81 balle di cocaina nel Pacifico
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza