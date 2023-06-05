Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

U.S. Institute of Peace Opens Nominations for 2023 Women Building Peace Award

05 giugno 2023 | 06.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) announces nominations are open for the 2023 Women Building Peace Award. This prestigious annual award honors courageous women in civil society who are building peace in countries impacted by violent conflict.

Countless women risk their lives to create peace in their communities, leading movements for justice, security and inclusivity despite often being overlooked in their efforts. USIP is committed to doing more to support and celebrate these women and the impact they have as catalysts for change and agents of peace.

The nominations period will run until July 31, 2023. USIP invites organizations and people across the globe to take part in identifying and honoring exceptional women who have dedicated their lives to building peace. The awardee will be recognized at a ceremony organized by USIP later in the year and will receive a cash prize.

USIP strongly encourages nominations for women who have not been previously recognized for their peacebuilding work.

Nominations will be reviewed based on award criteria, including: the nominee's commitment to peace, her exceptional leadership, her outstanding practice in putting a peacebuilding plan into action, and the impact of her work. The 2023 award winner will be chosen by the Women Building Peace Council, a group of distinguished experts who advise USIP on matters of gender and peacebuilding.

Previous recipients of the Women Building Peace Award include María Eugenia Mosquera Riascos of Colombia, Josephine Ekiru of Kenya and Rita Lopidia of South Sudan. Twenty-four women have been recognized by USIP as finalists for the award since its inception in 2019.

For information on the award and to nominate a woman peacebuilder, visit: www.usip.org/womenbuildingpeace.

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274028/United_States_Institute_of_Peace_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-institute-of-peace-opens-nominations-for-2023-women-building-peace-award-301841751.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
