Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
US sends condolences on Berlusconi's passing

12 giugno 2023 | 16.49
Redazione Adnkronos
alternate text
Late media tycoon and Italy's four-times premier Silvio Berlusconi

The United States government has tweeted a message of condolence over the death on Monday of Italy's four-times premier and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi at the age of 86.

"We extend our condolences to Silvio Berlusconi's family and friends, to the government and to the people of Italy, on his passing," the US embassy in Italy tweeted.

"As Italy's longest-serving prime minister since the end of World War II, he spanned the administrations of three US presidents, each of whom he met on multiple occasions to advance our common interests," the tweet went on.

"We recall his address to a joint session of the United States Congress in 2006, in which he (Berlusconi) reaffirmed the deep, historic friendship between our two countries, the tweet concluded.

Berlusconi died at the Milan's San Raffaele Hospital where he was re-admitted last week. He was treated at the hospital in February for a lung infection linked to chronic lukemia and had been in hospital several times this year.

Berlusconi will receive a state funeral at Milan's cathedral on Wednesday, which will be a day of national mourning, the government announced.

Flags will fly at half mast from Monday to Wednesday on all of Italy's public buildings and at its embassies and consulates worldwide.

