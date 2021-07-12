Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:29 Euro 2020, Figliuolo: "Vittoria italiani iniezione di fiducia"

20:59 Zona rossa Piazza Armerina, troppi contagi nel Comune dell'ennese

19:31 Draghi, 'dedica' a Donnarumma: "Che parate!" - Video

19:27 Nazionale in festa sul pullman a Roma, bagno di folla per azzurri

19:22 Saman Abbas, ricerche sospese dopo 67 giorni

19:16 Draghi agli azzurri: "Ora siete nella storia"

18:51 Chiellini a Berrettini: "Siamo Fratelli d'Italia" - Video

18:25 Chiellini: "Trionfo Euro 2020 per Astori, sempre con noi" - Video

18:12 Mattarella: "Grazie agli azzurri e a Mancini" - Video

18:12 Covid oggi Gb, 30mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

16:59 Covid, Crisanti: "Decenni per liberarci del virus"

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, 888 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 12 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

USA and Japan Olympic Surf Teams to Train on PerfectSwell®

12 luglio 2021 | 18.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces that Olympic training for the Japan and USA surfing teams will take place on PerfectSwell® Shizunami  (静波サーフスタジアムPerfectSwell®) located in Makinohara, Japan.  The athletes will be training on never before seen waves and PerfectSwell® innovations.

WE ARE TeamUSA

Fast Facts

Venue Size: 2.3 acresPerfectSwell® Size: 2 acres

Standout New Waves:

Technology Advancements: Wave size, additional Wave Design Parameters, Key Software Improvement; Temporal Distortion creates exceptional precision.

Schedule:July 12-13 Japan Olympic Team Training, July 16-19USA Olympic Team Training

The punch and variability of PerfectSwell® waves along with the repeatability presents an unprecedented training opportunity for professional athletes in a safe controlled environment to ensure the highest degree of health and safety in compliance with government restrictions.  During training, PerfectSwell® will be able to mimic wave conditions and competition format forecasted for the Olympics which will be held in the ocean at Tsurigasaki Beach, also known as Shidashita Beach, in Chiba, near Tokyo. The Olympic surfing contest is scheduled for July 25- July 28. In a format similar to the sailing program, surfing will have a waiting period of 16 days (July 25-August 9) to run the ladder competition.

About American Wave Machines American Wave Machines, Inc. surf technology is protected by 39 patents in 11 jurisdictions. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About PerfectSwell® Shizunami Surf StadiumPerfectSwell® Shizunami Surf Stadium is founded on principals of community and giving back. PerfectSwell® Shizunami will further the strong surfing spirit that is already thriving in Shizunami.

Mahina Maeda laying down a frontside hack in preparation for surfing’s Olympic debut.

 

Mahina Maeda riding the barrel in preparation for surfing’s Olympic debut.

 

Hiroto Ohhara smashing the lip and releasing his fins in preparation for surfing’s Olympic debut

 

Shun Murakami bottom turning to set up his next maneuver in preparation for surfing's Olympic debut.

 

Amuro Tsuzuki backside bottom turn on a peeling left in preparation for surfing's Olympic debut.

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571984/American_Wave_Machines_Team_USA.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571900/American_Wave_Machines_Mahina_Maeda.jpg    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571905/American_Wave_Machines_Mahina_Maeda_2.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571906/American_Wave_Machines_Hiroto_Ohhara.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571902/American_Wave_Machines_Shun_Murakami.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571907/American_Wave_Machines_Amuro_Tsuzuki.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40211 en US ICT Sport Sport Sport ICT surfing teams will Japan Olympic surf Teams windsurf surfing
Vedi anche
Chiellini: "Trionfo Euro 2020 per Astori, sempre con noi" - Video
"Chiama mamma", Chiesa e lo smartphone - video
Mattarella: "Grazie agli azzurri e a Mancini" - Video
Bonucci e la pastasciutta per i tifosi inglesi - Video
Chiellini a Berrettini: "Siamo Fratelli d'Italia" - Video
News to go
Inps, Tridico: "Con blocco licenziamenti salvati 330mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Europei, Mattarella agli azzurri: "Avete meritato di vincere al di là dei rigori"
News to go
Europei e festeggiamenti, esperta Oms: "Variante Delta approfitterà"
News to go
Variante Delta corre in tutta Europa
News to go
Foggia, uomo ucciso durante festeggiamenti per europei
News to go
Migranti sbarcano nel Siracusano, fermati presunti scafisti
News to go
Europei, festeggiamenti in tutta Italia per vittoria: 15 feriti a Milano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza