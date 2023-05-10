Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:32
comunicato stampa

Utmel, China's Leading Overseas Component Distributor, attends PCIM Europe 2023

10 maggio 2023 | 09.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCIM Europe 2023, a 3-day event, was held in Nuremberg, Germany from May 9 to 11, 2023. This annual event attracts a large number of enterprises from home and abroad. Utmel, as the world's leading distributor of electronic components, is present at the show, aims to demonstrate the strengths and advantages of the company and lay the foundation for opening up new markets.

It is understood that there are as many as 515 brands participating in this year's PCIM Europe 2023 exhibition, with an exhibition area of 25,000 square meters. More than 12,000 visitors came to the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. This exhibition is an international exhibition that enjoys a good reputation in the power electronics industry. It has a large scale and a wide range of influence and provides a communication platform for relevant people in the industry. Every year, the exhibition will set up wonderful forums, such as Industry Forums, Exhibitor Forums, E-mobility & Energy Storage Forums, and various high-quality presentations are also one of the highlights of PCIM Europe. Every participant can get information about the new trends in the field of power electronics, the latest product innovations of participating companies, and so on. Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments (German company), Nexperia, and other well-known electronic and power companies all participated in the exhibition, competing to highlight their enthusiasm for participation. Many well-known enterprises at home and abroad focus on exhibiting semiconductors, sensors, power supplies, diodes, and other related products in the field of power electronics.

During the exhibition, there was an endless stream of customers on-site. With careful preparation, full enthusiasm, and serious attitude, Utmel attracted many Chinese and foreign customers to stop to watch, consult and negotiate.

PCIM Europe 2023 is an industry feast and a harvest trip. At this exhibition, Utmel got together with old and new friends to exchange market information and explore cooperation modes, which not only consolidated the existing partnership but also further explored a large number of potential customers. Utmel is committed to showing its superior brand advantages to customers around the world, such as rigorous "2+1" triple quality inspection system, professional online marketing team, nearby supporting warehousing, rich and stable supply channels, and reliable database output interface, etc. At the same time, let more people know about Utmel's corporate culture. As the largest overseas electronic component mall in China, Utmel adheres to the long-term principle of "Customer First, Sincerity & Integrity, Innovation & Aggressiveness, and Win-Win Growth", the corporate mission of "Be data-driven to realize long-term win-win with 'business bridge' initiative" and the corporate vision of "becoming the world's leading one-stop provider of electronic components". It is these initial intentions that make Utmel gradually improve its quality assurance system and supply chain management services, thus winning the praise and praise of the audience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073665/utmel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/utmel-chinas-leading-overseas-component-distributor-attends-pcim-europe-2023-301820579.html

