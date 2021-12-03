Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 04 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:17 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus annuncia stasera i 'Big' al Tg1

12:13 Covid oggi Toscana, 677 contagi: bollettino 4 dicembre

11:53 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Ha un 'pezzetto' del virus del raffreddore"

11:32 Covid Germania, ultimo video messaggio Merkel: "Attenti a virus infido"

10:48 Il Papa è in Grecia, seconda tappa del viaggio

10:38 Natale 2021, sui regali pesano caro-bollette e inflazione

10:07 Covid oggi Germania, 64.500 contagi e 378 morti

09:39 Coldiretti: "Per Natale 3 milioni di famiglie sceglieranno l'albero vero"

09:15 Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Aumentiamo vaccini e tamponi ai no vax"

09:04 Pioggia, freddo e neve a quote basse domenica 5 dicembre: ecco dove

08:47 Covid Brasile, Bolsonaro indagato per fake news dopo parole su vaccini e Aids

08:27 Green pass Italia, regole alberghi e matrimoni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Uzbek home appliance manufacturer Artel joins United Nations Global Compact

03 dicembre 2021 | 18.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Artel Electronics LLC (Artel) becomes third Uzbek company to join UNGC, and joins Coalition of Business Champions for the Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia's largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer, has become an official participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Launched in 2000, the UNGC is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Artel becomes Uzbekistan's third company to participate.

Artel joins over 10,000 companies worldwide, including Microsoft, Facebook and Nestlé, in affirming the Compact's ten principles. These include a commitment to human rights, labour standards, sustainability, and anti-corruption.  The company will also seek opportunities to promote the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the country's largest companies, Artel's membership will provide significant momentum towards the alignment of the Uzbek private sector with international standards.

Furthermore, Artel has become a founding member of the Coalition of Business Champions for the Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan. Artel will use its position alongside coalition partners to promote placing environmental and social considerations at the heart of the country's growth. This builds on the company's significant work on water provision, gender equality and education.

Bektemir Murodov, CFO of Artel Electronics, said: "We are delighted to join the UN Global Compact and become part of such a proactive global community of businesses working towards sustainable development. As a large Uzbek company, we have a huge responsibility to promote sustainability as well as international labour standards, human rights and anti-corruption. This reaffirms our commitment to these principles.  

We also know that this is a great opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading companies, and we look forward to taking an active part in the conversation around how to promote the SDGs in Uzbekistan."

Becoming a participant of the UNGC is the next step in Artel's ESG development. The company has restructured its corporate governance to align with international best practice, and continually works to increase the efficiency of its products and reduce the environmental impact of its operations. Artel also has significant social projects that focus on water access and education. Most recently, Artel promoted the UN's 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence and will soon launch a Women's Development Programme with a legal clinic to promote legal literacy and gender equality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702297/Artel_Electronics.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702296/Artel_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96266 en US ICT ICT Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA Artel joins United Nations Global Compact home appliance manufacturer becomes third Uzbek company to join UNGC artel
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, 10 milioni di italiani in viaggio per ponte Immacolata
Meloni: "Elezione nuovo Capo dello Stato avvicina il voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 3 dicembre
News to go
Caro bollette, salta il contributo di solidarietà
News to go
Migranti, Papa:"Pregiudizi devono far paura, non differenze"
Manovra, Bonomi: "Spartizione tra partiti, crescita non c'entra"
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, Cdm approva disegno di legge
News to go
Green pass Italia, circolare Viminale: "Controlli decisivi"
News to go
Enna, allevatore ucciso nel 2020: 4 arresti
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi
News to go
Manovra, sindacati insoddisfatti dopo incontro con governo
News to go
Covid, scoperti dai Nas 281 medici e sanitari non vaccinati al lavoro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza