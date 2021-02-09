Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Febbraio 2021
V2X Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series A Funding Round with $15M USD, Opens North American Office

09 febbraio 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving security solutions provider, raised nearly $13 million in a Series A funding round, bringing the total to $15M raised in 2020. Backers included major Korean investors KB Investment, Pathfinder H, Ulmus Investment, Korea Asset, Hyundai Venture Investment Corp., and IBK.

Led by CEO and co-Founder, Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT has garnered the attention of the automotive industry, providing end-to-end vehicle security for connected and autonomous vehicles and surrounding infrastructure. The company currently secures all smart roadways and highways in South Korea, totaling over 5000 kilometers.

Kim stated that with the funding, "AUTOCRYPT plans not only on enhancing V2X security technology but also in expanding security operations into more Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) projects." He continued, "We are confident that this investment validates the quality of what we have developed and will allow us to continue prioritizing security in connected and autonomous vehicles."

Due to a rising demand in autonomous and electric vehicle security technology, AUTOCRYPT also announced the opening of its North American office, located in Toronto, Canada. The new branch will allow for AUTOCRYPT's V2X and Plug&Charge security solutions to be more widely accessible to testbeds, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and automotive software or service providers located in North America. The company is currently in talks with potential partners in the region and plans to begin active business operations in Q2. With its offices now in South Korea, China, Japan and Canada, AUTOCRYPT is also planning to expand into the United States and Europe in 2021.

For business inquiries, email info@autocrypt.io.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

