Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:45 Elezioni politiche 2022, Conte: "Da Pd parole arroganti"

18:33 Forza Italia, Carfagna ha deciso: nei prossimi giorni l'annuncio dell'addio

18:33 La Spezia, caldo deforma binario: deraglia un locomotore

18:13 M5S fa i conti in vista campagna elettorale

18:10 Covid Italia, Clementi: "Dati confortanti ma mascherina sempre in tasca"

17:59 Elezioni, Tajani: "Berlusconi sta come un grillo, si candida in Senato"

17:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.915 contagi e 31 morti. A Milano 2.634 casi

17:21 Covid oggi Italia, 71.075 contagi e 155 morti: bollettino 22 luglio

16:43 Milano, bimba morta di stenti: la madre interrogata in carcere

16:38 Serianni, lunedì 25 luglio la camera ardente all'Università La Sapienza

16:17 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.108 casi e 11 decessi: a Roma 2.707 contagi

15:53 Governo, De Luca: "Umiliante circo equestre M5S, Lega e Fi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vaccines alone aren't enough to combat AMR, claims new WHO report

22 luglio 2022 | 18.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Global Hygiene Council (GHC) calls for the use of hygiene practices, such as handwashing, alongside vaccinations to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and reduce the impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) identified vaccines as "highly effective tools in combating AMR". Despite their efficacy, the financial risks and approval processes for vaccine development continue to restrict their use as an immediate solution to the AMR crisis. It was concluded that short-term solutions to prevent resistance must focus on interventions other than vaccines, highlighting the importance of research and investment in other methods of control, including effective infection prevention.

The GHC welcomes this report and advocates the use of hygiene alongside vaccinations in controlling the spread of infections and reducing the impact of AMR. As witnessed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene plays an invaluable role in helping to prevent the spread of infections. Effective hygiene behaviours, such as hand washing, can reduce the risk of transmissible diseases by up to 59%, preventing up to 1 million deaths per year and minimising opportunities for antibiotic-resistant bacteria to form.

AMR has been declared one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity and occurs when bacteria and viruses change over time, becoming resistant to medicines. Each year, resistant bacteria account for almost 5 million deaths worldwide – of which 1.27 million are directly attributed to AMR.

"Alongside vaccination strategies, effective hygiene practices in home and community settings, such as schools and workplaces, are vital interventions for preventing infections and the need for antimicrobials, such as antibiotics – the indiscriminate use of which is a key driver for AMR.", explains Sabiha Essack, GHC spokesperson and Professor from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. "By adopting simple hygiene practices as part of our daily routines, we can prevent infection and reduce the consumption of antimicrobials and subsequent selection pressure for the evolution and spread of drug-resistant bacteria", she added.

The GHC is calling for immediate action to address the growing burden of AMR by promoting the role of hygiene alongside other important interventions, including vaccinations, and elevating the universal use of hygiene practices where the risk of infection is heightened.

For further information or an interview with a GHC expert, please contact: gabriel.jarvis@emotiveagency.co.uk, +44(0)2081067899

References available on request.

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN25017 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza claims new WHO such as handwashing opzione di acquisto calls
Vedi anche
News to go
Crisi grano, a Istanbul l'accordo Ucraina-Russia su export
News to go
Libia, scontri a Tripoli fanno almeno 10 morti: chiuso l'aeroporto di Mitiga
News to go
Roma, Mattarella a inaugurazione Corsie Sistine restaurate del Santo Spirito
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, le novità per italiani al voto
News to go
Bimba di 16 mesi morta in casa a Milano, madre fermata per omicidio
News to go
Allarme Groenlandia, "calotta glaciale sta scomparendo velocemente"
News to go
Ucraina, torna allarme su centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022 e scuola, l'appello dei presidi
News to go
Crisi governo, addio Draghi preoccupa partner occidentali
News to go
Clima, Greta Thunberg: "Siamo sull'orlo di un precipizio"
News to go
Incendio in Versilia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Crisi governo, il punto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza