Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:28
Vakrangee Limited Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-equality Index

27 gennaio 2021 | 15.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited is proud to share that we are honoured to be part of this year's Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is 380 companies strong, representing 44 countries around the world committed to a more equal and inclusive workplace. The 2021 Bloomberg GEI comprises of 380 companies across the world with a combined market capitalization of USD14 Trillion. The Average overall GEI score is 66%, however Vakrangee has scored 70.86%.

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2021

Commenting on this Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are extremely proud to see that Vakrangee is recognized & included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. This recognition reflects our commitment to gender equality and transparency.

Vakrangee has always been a Responsible and Socially conscious company. Gender Equality is fundamental to our philosophy and core DNA of being a social equalizer. We strive to build a workplace culture with gender Diversity and believe it is core to the success and growth of our company."

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance, compare across industry peer groups.

The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership, talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"The companies included in 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using GEI framework, firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Vakrangee was included in this year's index for scoring at or above global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. (www.vakrangee.in )

Contact:

Ammeet Sabarwal ammeets@vakrangee.in  Ph no: 02267765100

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427903/GEIsea_2021_Bloomberg.jpg

