Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:27 Fincantieri, stop a operazione Stx France

20:56 Covid, Galli: "Elezioni tra cause seconda ondata? Possibile"

20:45 Crisi governo, Patuanelli: "Pensano di usarci contro Conte, si sbagliano"

20:42 Varianti Covid, l'ipotesi: basta parlare a 1,8 metri per infettare

20:29 Coppa Italia, Atalanta batte la Lazio e vola in semifinale

20:08 Governo, Salvini: "Il voto non è l'unica opzione"

20:06 Delitto Macchi, Cassazione conferma assoluzione Binda

19:49 Governo, Conte 3 in salita: i piani B da Di Maio a Lamorgese

18:43 Covid, Andreoni: "Ritardo vaccini apre scenario rischioso"

18:22 Su Rai1 Il cantante mascherato, conduce Milly Carlucci

18:20 Su Rai1 'Il cantante mascherato', Milly Carlucci: "Maschera rivela talento nascosto artisti"

18:18 Covid Gb, oltre 25mila nuovi casi e 1.725 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Valcare Medical Announces First-in-Human Transseptal Implant of the AMEND™ Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Valve Repair

27 gennaio 2021 | 18.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valcare Medical Ltd. developer of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair and replacement solutions, announces that it has successfully completed its first-in-human transseptal delivery of the AMEND™ annuloplasty ring. The transseptal AMEND procedure was performed at the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, under the Health Canada Special Access Program.

Valcare's AMEND mitral repair annuloplasty ring

Valcare's AMEND mitral valve repair device is an innovative, clinically proven, D-shaped, semi-rigid closed ring with unique anchoring capabilities. AMEND is designed to provide the clinical standard-of-care surgical treatment via safer and easier catheter-based procedures. The AMEND platform also serves as infrastructure for Valcare's mitral replacement system and tricuspid repair solution.

The procedure was performed by Eric Cohen, M.D., Andrew Czarnecki, M.D. and Gideon Cohen, M.D. from the Schulich Heart Centre.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring Valcare's innovative technology to our patients. This first case demonstrated the AMEND devices' unique anchoring and steering capabilities, enabling annular resizing and MR reduction" stated Dr Andrew Czarnecki. "Implantation of the AMEND ring reshaped the annular geometry facilitating leaflet edge-to-edge repair which was not possible prior to the implant. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, and improving our patients' quality of life."

Dr Gideon Cohen added "This unique technology provides us yet another important tool with which to treat patients previously deemed inoperable. We are pleased to have been able to offer this procedure to a patient who had no other surgical or device options."

"This exciting achievement is the stepping stone to standardise the AMEND device as the gold-standard for mitral repair procedures. Following demonstration of safety and efficacy of the AMEND ring in transapical procedures, we are now delivering this D-shaped annuloplasty ring via a transseptal approach. AMEND's distinctive design provides a transcatheter surgical-like solution and creates a platform for multiple treatment options for patients, as a stand-alone solution or in combination with edge-to-edge or chordal reconstruction therapies" said Shuki Porath, CEO Valcare Medical. "We appreciate the opportunity to work together with the excellent team at Schulich Heart Centre in Toronto, and benefit from their experience, assisting Valcare Medical in expanding innovative treatments for heart patients."

Valcare will soon begin to enrol patients for its AMEND Plus pilot clinical study, and will launch an FDA early feasibility study (EFS).  

The AMEND device is limited to investigational use and is not commercially available.   

Valcare Medical

Valcare Medical is a privately held medical device company, dedicated to providing innovative transcatheter technologies for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. Valcare is developing medical devices, designed to become an integral part of every structural heart procedure.

Contact

Mr. Shuki Porath, CEO Valcare Medical Ltd. sporath@valcaremedical.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428133/Valcare_Medical_Annuloplasty_ring.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428135/Valcare_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

Valcare Medical logo

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN61354 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Annuloplasty ring placement solutions announces that it ring
Vedi anche
Governo, Fico al Quirinale: "Al lavoro per bene Paese"
Vaccino covid, Palù: "Quello italiano arriva a settembre"
Giorno della Memoria
Shoah, il ricordo di Michelangelo Onigi: sopravvissuto a Buchenwald
Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza