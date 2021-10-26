Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:37 Oscar 2022, 'E' stata la mano di Dio' di Sorrentino candidato per l'Italia

11:00 Maltempo, allerta meteo oggi Sicilia e Calabria: si cerca donna dispersa

10:40 Vaccino 5-11 anni Pfizer e Moderna: come funziona, 'bugiardino', sintomi

10:36 Energia elettrica, prezzi in aumento

09:58 Covid oggi Cina, allarme contagi: a Lanzhou scatta lockdown

09:51 Covid oggi India, 12.428 contagi: mai così pochi da 8 mesi

09:40 Benzina e diesel, prezzi ancora su

09:22 Giappone, la principessa Mako si è sposata

08:49 Novara, scontro tra auto e furgone: morta 15enne

08:24 Sudan, continuano proteste anti-golpe: almeno 10 morti

07:59 Pensioni, vertice Draghi-sindacati. Pressing della Lega

07:27 Catania, rissa durante comunione per posti a sedere: 6 misure cautelari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Valid launches new eSIM solution to answer the market demands for transversal applications during Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2021

26 ottobre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid, one of the leading players in the eSIM industry, has launched a state of art mioSIM eSIM for Consumer 3.0 solution ready to answer the industry demand for secure transversal applications with the support of Android Strongbox technology – an Android Ready SE applet responsible for the secure provisioning of Android keys. The first implementation of Valid's new eSIM for Consumer solution is going to be on the latest STMicroelectronics Secure Element.

After many attempts to transform the SIM card in the platform for services' convergence in order to combine payment, identity management and mobile applications in one single secure element, the eSIM has finally reached the maturity it needs to resolve that long-lasting wish of the mobile world.

Compliant with GSMA latest standardization, Valid's mioSIM eSIM for Consumer 3.0 solution is ready to promote the perfect opportunity for transversal applications in secure environments.

Valid's solution, pre-loaded with Android's Strongbox applet, eliminates the hassle of implementing a secure element on top of the eSIM, specially during the development of the connected devices. In addition to that, the service providers can also take benefit of Strongbox applet to protect their applications as well.

By utilizing eSIM transversal applications, combined with Strongbox applet, it enables any Android application, using Android Keystore, to securely access the keys stored into the eSIM, without any action from the user. They are also accessible independently of the connectivity profile, which enables OEMs to differentiate their own applications with new security use cases, such as strong User identification, Device pairing, VPC access keys, Digital currencies, and many more.

"The eSIM has become the element of convergence for many interested parties due to its disruptive ecosystem, maturity, seamless management, and Security Domain flexibility. After joining Android Ready SE Alliance, Valid has been able to execute its eSIM and secure elements strategy to keep on supporting the industry ramp-up phase, opening doors to new high-level protection use cases such as Data at Rest, Android keys, ID credentials, Digital keys or even Digital currencies, while also offering a trust environment via STMicroelectronics' secure element," said Bertrand MOUSSEL, Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Product & Strategy at Valid.

Valid is participating in the Mobile World Congress LA exhibition this week showcasing and discussing our new eSIM solution. Visit Booth #1916 on October 26 - October 28 to meet with a Valid expert or join Valid USA's Senior Vice President of Payments/Telecom Sales & Marketing, Alberto Hernandez, live presentation on October 26, 2:30pm PST inside MWCLA eSIM Summit.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 6,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
market demands Mobile World Congress during Mobile World Congress market
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta covid in Cina, lockdown a Lanzhou
News to go
Turchia, ricolta crisi espulsione ambasciatori
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 3,8 tonnellate di sigarette
News to go
Riforma scuola, Unione degli studenti presenta manifesto
News to go
Criminalità, Milano prima per denunce
News to go
Vaccino J&J, si va verso il richiamo
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Nuovi limiti all'uso del contante
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, deve tornare in Italia: la sentenza
News to go
Mattarella: "I giovani accettino i rischi"
News to go
E' il World Pasta Day, cosa preferiscono gli italiani
News to go
Recovery, firmato accordo per sicurezza cantieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza