Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:38 Star Wars Day, ecco perché si celebra il 4 maggio

10:34 Covid Marche, oggi 59 contagi: bollettino 3 maggio

10:16 Covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "Da test nessun caso variante indiana tra Sikh"

10:03 Omicidio Vannini, i genitori di Marco: "I Ciontoli mentono"

09:55 Procida isola Covid-free, conclusa vaccinazione di massa

09:46 Covid, Locatelli: "Non possiamo permetterci assembramenti come quelli in piazza Duomo"

09:02 Covid Germania, 9.160 casi e 84 morti

08:40 Inter, Amadeus: "Scudetto strameritato"

07:55 Bangladesh, scontro tra due imbarcazioni su un fiume: almeno 26 morti

07:37 Covid India, più di 3.400 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

07:27 Scuola, da oggi in classe almeno il 90% degli studenti

06:59 Sardegna zona arancione, le regole

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Valsoft Acquires Finartis and Enters the Wealth Management Vertical

03 maggio 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Finartis, a leader in wealth management software, headquartered in Switzerland. Finartis is committed to the development of high-quality software solutions.

Jean–Luc Freymond, CEO of Finartis, is extremely proud of the company that he helped grow over the years and is excited about its future with Valsoft: "We are very proud of what we've accomplished to date, establishing our flagship product Prospero as an award-winning solution with impressive success over the past years. We realized we needed a partner to help us unleash our untapped growth potential fast and immediately felt that Valsoft was the right one from a cultural and goals alignment perspective." said Jean–Luc Freymond. Jean–Luc will remain on board with the team and ensure a smooth integration into Valsoft. The company will continue to provide excellent support and a robust software solution to customers.

"A step in the direction we've been striving towards recently given our insight into the industry, Finartis is a natural fit for us and will offer a seamless integration into the Valsoft family. The team, culture and leadership are well aligned with our existing values, which has also made this transaction seamless. Portfolio Management is a vertical we have extensive insight into given our team's experience and believe this is the best entry into the vertical which we will continue to build and expand. We are excited to grow our presence in the sector through this acquisition" said Sam Youssef, CEO and Co-Founder of Valsoft. 

About Valsoft:

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, helping each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, Pamela Romero and Jessica Modafferi and external counsel Michael Baier of Wenger & Vieli Ltd.  Finartis shareholders were represented by Patrick Couasnon of CG Partners.

A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike Private Equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information about the companies, please visit: https://www.finartis.com/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

Contact: b.haddad@valsoftcorp.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
wealth management software Valsoft Acquires wealth management gestione patrimoniale
Vedi anche
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza