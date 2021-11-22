Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:17 Covid oggi Toscana, a Radicofani 30 positivi su mille abitanti

19:15 Terza dose vaccino, "possibile anticipare a 5 mesi"

19:01 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Ore delicate, nuove scelte per interesse Paese"

18:59 Sabatini: "Felix talento assoluto, brava la Roma a prenderlo"

18:35 Covid oggi Gb, 44.917 contagi e 45 morti

18:32 India, uomo dichiarato morto si risveglia in obitorio

18:31 Maradona sepolto senza cuore, la rivelazione choc

18:17 Covid oggi Israele, al via vaccini bimbi 5-11 anni

18:14 Covid Lombardia oggi, 662 contagi e 11 morti. A Milano 196 nuovi casi

17:51 Covid oggi Italia, 6.404 contagi e 70 morti: bollettino 22 novembre

17:33 Covid Grecia, da oggi solo vaccinati e guariti nei luoghi pubblici

17:17 Boris Johnson, la lode a Peppa Pig e il paragone con Mosè

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ValueLabs receives top award for employee care

22 novembre 2021 | 15.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company joins past winners including Apple and Cisco thanks to their dedication to employee success

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award at this year's Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for their prompt and dedicated response to their employees' needs during the pandemic – and beyond. Past Stevie® Award winners include Apple, IBM, KPMG, Cisco, Dell, Bank of America, McAfee and AT&T.

Because of their dedication to inspiring their employees and ensuring their success, ValueLabs has joined this impressive list. The company puts its employees at the heart of what they do, continually seeking to improve employee experience. This is complemented by their unique biannual appraisal program, where employees can provide feedback, receive opportunities to grow and be rewarded for excellence more often than at most organizations. All of this has resulted in their industry-leading Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS), as well as this coveted international recognition.

Arjun Rao, CEO of ValueLabs says, "This recognition validates our core value of always putting employees and clients first. We walk the walk and talk the talk, irrespective of the circumstances. We consider ourselves to be a very warm and loving employer."

Additional information:

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Software Product Engineering, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, all powered by their Digital Flywheel™, Over the last 24 years, the company has expanded to 31 locations, with over 6,500 associates and 200 clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 68 and 84 respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Ipsita Mohantycontactus@valuelabs.com   https://www.valuelabs.com/business-form/

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693947/ValueLabs.mp4Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343811/ValueLabs_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza winners including Apple Apple success successo
Vedi anche
News to go
Morte Pantani, procura Rimini apre una terza inchiesta
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Vaccino? La scienza ha vinto 9 a 1"
News to go
Eitan, Tribunale Riesame conferma ordinanza arresto nonno Peleg
News to go
Covid, Austria torna oggi in lockdown
News to go
Covid, anestesisti: "Terapie intensive a rischio intasamento"
News to go
Immigrazione clandestina e riciclaggio, 40 arresti
News to go
Usa, Suv sulla folla a parata di Natale in Wisconsin: morti e feriti
News to go
Tv, ogni famiglia ha in media 5 schermi
News to go
Carceri, Antigone: "Malati 7 detenuti su 10"
News to go
Covid, in 35mila a Bruxelles contro le restrizioni
News to go
Green pass su bus e metro, i sindacati: "Non ci sono le condizioni"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del Lazio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza