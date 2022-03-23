Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 19:59
comunicato stampa

ValueLabs was identified as a Contender in ISG's Provider Lens™ evaluation for Managed Container Services & Solutions study for 2021, for the US and European markets

23 marzo 2022 | 16.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG has named ValueLabs a Product Challenger for its excellence in Managed Container Services. In its report, ISG cited ValueLabs' product versatility, its extensive partnership network, and its highly skilled workforce.

Key highlights mentioned by ISG include:

Access the full report here: https://www.valuelabs.com/industry_reports/valuelabs-named-product-challenger-in-isg-provider-lens-managed-container-services-solutions/ 

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 report is an independent service provider comparison report. Using data-driven research, they analyzed more than 55 leading next-generation container solution service providers, looking at their strategy and vision, innovation, market impact, geographical presence, technology advancements, and dynamics of service delivery. ValueLabs' Managed Container Services stood out thanks to their ability to offer a robust container services portfolio, with readily available accelerators.

"From the beginning, we have put empathy and service into everything we do," said Vijay Koppula, SVP Digital Consulting of ValueLabs. "We wanted to help our clients quickly and easily start their DevOps journey. Our Managed Container Services do that with a fully customizable, cloud-agnostic DevSecOps platform. This recognition is a true honor, as it shows how uniquely powerful it is to center the client's needs in the heart of the development process."

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Software Product Engineering, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by our Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, the company has expanded to 28 locations, 6,500+ associates and 200+ clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 74 and 88, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Shivani Nyshadhamcontactus@valuelabs.com https://www.valuelabs.com/business-form/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343811/ValueLabs_Logo.jpg

 

