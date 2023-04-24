Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vantage awarded Best APAC Region Broker at ADVFN International Awards 2023

24 aprile 2023 | 07.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") has clinched the "Best APAC Region Broker" award at the ADVFN International Awards 2023.

This is the second year running that Vantage has received the highest accolades for the APAC region, and closely follows Vantage's earlier announcement where it received eleven awards at the start of 2023.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage, says:

"Our team has worked hard to retain our position for APAC, as we continued to build up a strong team of local analysts to cater to our clients within the region. Our education efforts now reach thousands, through our livestreams, telegram community chats, on our websites, and in-person courses in selected countries that we hope to roll out in others, depending on our clients' needs.

"We are honoured to have been recognised for our efforts at this juncture and would like to add that we are not about to stop there. This is but a start for Vantage and we are grateful for the support of our clients who are always our biggest motivation to keep doing better."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061075/ADVFN_International_Financial_Awards_2023_APAC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/3998840/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-awarded-best-apac-region-broker-at-advfn-international-awards-2023-301805146.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ADVFN International ADVFN International Awards at Region broker
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza