Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:06
comunicato stampa

Vantage introduces Social Trading to make trading more interactive

01 dicembre 2022 | 10.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Vantage App is also available on more phone models

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the multi-asset broker, has launched social trading on the Vantage App, making it an all-in-one trading app that supports both regular trading and social trading.

Social trading is an innovative feature that turns trading into a social event. Experienced traders can share their trading strategies as signal providers. Novice traders will be able to follow numerous signal providers, gain insights from experienced investors, and trade their strategies by mirroring the trades of others.

The Vantage App offers access to over 1000 trading instruments including CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Energy, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

It has an intuitive in-app navigation and provides a comprehensive range of charts, technical tools, order types, personalised trading reports and alerts. Available in 14 languages, the Vantage App also offers market analysis and market news powered by Trading Central and FX Street.

With the growing demand for mobile trading in mobile-centric markets, the Vantage App is now supported on OPPO, VIVO, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung devices, on top of iOS and Android devices.

Lian Jie, Assistant App Marketing Director at Vantage explains how the new feature is revolutionizing the traditional CFD industry. "As our active investor profile gets younger, our clients have been more willing to explore and adopt innovative trading methods like social trading, going beyond traditional trading methods. At Vantage, we understand how technology and innovation can transcend boundaries, so we have utilized the power of technology in our Vantage App to meet the needs of the next generation and provide a seamless and convenient experience for all our clients."

About Vantage

Vantage  (Vantage Global Limited (VFSC 700271) ) is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957611/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957892/image_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-introduces-social-trading-to-make-trading-more-interactive-301690108.html

