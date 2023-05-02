Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev prepara attacco: pronti altri 40mila soldati

23:23 Usa, Biden sceglie Markell: sarà ambasciatore in Italia

22:34 "Sto con l'Ucraina", poi giovane in Crimea si scusa con Putin - Video

21:34 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 2 maggio 2023

21:23 Psg sospende Messi, alta tensione: cosa succede

21:14 Isola dei Famosi 2023, Enrico Papi: "Non ho litigato con Ilary e non mi cacciano"

21:06 Renzi: "Sul Riformista la foto di Travaglio in ginocchio..."

20:43 Governo verso fiducia per decreto Ponte Messina e bollette

20:10 Moda, Mazzali: "Il Made in Italy vale 1.800 mld: bene la legge del governo a sua tutela"

19:55 Animali, a Rovereto gli inaspettati e incredibili comportamenti dal mondo animale

19:51 Milano-Cortina, Mazzali: "Allo studio piano di destination branding per turismo"

19:48 Made in Italy, Fabiano (Icch): "Promuovere collaborazione imprese-istituzioni per comunicazione efficace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vantage makes US$100,000 donation to UNHCR's "Supporting Refugees in Australia" programme

02 maggio 2023 | 14.32
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Funds to support the protection and resettlement of refugees and stateless people in Australia

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an award-winning multi-asset broker for Contracts for Difference (CFDs), has today announced a donation of $100,000 USD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support their protection and resettlement of refugees and stateless people in Australia. Currently, Australia hosts almost 55,000 refugees and 90,000 asylum seekers (mainly from the Middle East or Asia), in which 8,000 are stateless.

Nai Jit Lam, Deputy Representative for UNHCR Australia thanked Vantage for their contribution, saying, "We are grateful for Vantage's continuous support, which will help us facilitate solutions for refugees who have been in limbo and in need of a long-lasting solution for many years."

The donation will be allocated towards several UNHCR's strategic priority areas, including the identification of refugees in need of resettlement, the provision of counselling and information sessions for refugees, registration and data management, resettlement interviews, and ensuring streamlined resettlement processing from identification to case referral.

The primary objectives of the "Supporting Refugees in Australia" programme focus on securing durable solutions for eligible refugees who have been subject to Australia's offshore processing arrangements, advocating with the government to improve refugee and stateless protection in Australia, and providing direct counselling support for refugees.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's partnership with UNHCR: "We're honoured to be supporting the UNHCR's efforts — the team is doing incredibly important work and we're proud to be part of their journey."

"We recognise that, as a business, we're in a strong position to give back to our local communities and a key principle that guides us in our corporate ESG journey is striving to ensure no one gets left behind, including refugees who are seeking assistance," Kelly added.

The donation is a significant step towards providing support and protection to refugees in Australia and follows a series of commitments made in line with Vantage's corporate ESG initiative which was formally launched in July 2022 and has become a staple of the company's purpose.

Since the inception of its ESG journey, Vantage has collaborated with popular influencer Supercar Blondie in an initiative to restore vital seagrass ecosystems and to raise awareness on climate change, as well as women empowerment during the week of the Extreme E race in Sardinia, Italy. Later that year, the company announced a partnership with UNESCO to help improve access to quality education for disadvantaged people.

Photo caption: Jack Kelly (Head of Sales Australia, Vantage) met Nai Jit Lam, Deputy Representative for UNHCR Australia at UNHCR's Canberra office.

About Vantage 

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.

We lead international action to protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

We deliver life-saving assistance, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place called home where they can build a better future. We also work to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality.

We work in over 130 countries, using our expertise to protect and care for millions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067702/Jack_Kelly__Head_Sales_Australia_Vantage__met_Nai_Jit_Lam.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/4015401/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-makes-us100-000-donation-to-unhcrs-supporting-refugees-in-australia-programme-301813155.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA Supporting Refugees in Australia resettlement Australia stateless people in Australia
Vedi anche
News to go
Gli Aerosmith lanciano Peace Out
News to go
Trasporto aereo, gli scioperi di domani 3 maggio
News to go
Commercio illegale nel dark web, arresti in 9 Paesi
News to go
Usa a rischio default, Biden convoca riunione il 9 maggio
News to go
Trento, Tar sospende abbattimento Orsa JJ4
News to go
Inflazione torna a crescere, ad aprile +8,3% su base annua
News to go
730 precompilato e Redditi, da oggi online: istruzioni e novità
News to go
Medio Oriente, sale la tensione dopo morte leader Jihad islamica
News to go
Mattarella a Cesena inaugura Macfrut: "Agricoltura cruciale per sostenibilità"
News to go
Ucraina, Usa: l'offensiva di Mosca è fallita. Ultime news
News to go
Francia, scontri e arresti nei cortei per il 1 maggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza