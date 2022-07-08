Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

Vantage partners Supercar Blondie to take its global ESG journey into overdrive.

08 luglio 2022 | 11.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it has partnered Supercar Blondie, in the launch of its global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) programme.

This marks Vantage and Supercar Blondie's first collaboration into the ESG space. The partnership will focus on driving innovation for electric vehicle production, promoting gender equality, and putting a spotlight on climate change. 

Supercar Blondie is a popular digital media publisher, best loved for their light-hearted videos on luxury supercars, with over 75 million social followers across their channels. Alexandra Mary 'Alex' Hirschi, from Supercar Blondie, will join Vantage in Sardinia, Italy, participating in Extreme E's Blue Carbon sustainability initiative to restore vital seagrass ecosystems, during the week of Sardinia's Extreme E race.

Vantage's own corporate ESG journey was driven by the passion demonstrated by its employees to make the world a better place. Its employees in different regions have been implementing localised ESG projects for their local community for years, from volunteer work and donations, to fundraising and education. Vantage's global ESG initiative will formalise these efforts, provide additional support and coordination, and allow teams to share resources and ideas to maximise impact.

This underpinned the company's decision to sponsor McLaren MX Extreme E in February.

In addition, the company will undertake several other ESG programmes including a worldwide blood donation drive, fundraising for refugees, and supporting free financial education initiatives in emerging markets to improve financial literacy and boost financial independence.

To steer this programme, Vantage has developed five guiding principles, and has also appointed an ESG ambassador, who will be coordinating the programme and making sure all resources deliver the most impact possible in the areas that people care about most. 

Sofiia Starchevska, ESG Ambassador at Vantage, said, "For us, ESG is more than just a framework or an opportunity that companies and investors can jump on. Everyone has a responsibility to contribute to the world we live in in a positive way. We aim to make ESG a part of our daily lives by giving our employees the opportunity to contribute to ESG projects, and ultimately give back to the communities they live in. "

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said, "We are pleased to have the support of Supercar Blondie, Sofiia, and our employees as we embark on our ESG journey. It was clear that contributing to the world around us is something we really care about and the launch of the ESG programme, together with our collaboration with Alex, is a way to consolidate all these efforts and to encourage participation. The will is definitely there. The battle is just organising and mobilisation. These initiatives are just the start, and we are excited to see what this collective action can achieve."

For more information about our ESG programme, please visit: https://www.vantagemarkets.com/esg/

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you 

trade smarter @vantage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855676/Vantage_x_SupercarBlondie.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

