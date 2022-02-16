Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:17
comunicato stampa

Vantage to sponsor McLaren's new electric offroad racing team

16 febbraio 2022 | 10.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, announces its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing as an Official Partner of the McLaren Extreme E (MX) team. This announcement comes ahead of the launch of the 2022 season, with the first race, the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 19th and 20th.

 

 

 

Extreme E is a new concept in motorsport, that challenges teams to race off-road across remote areas of the globe, in cutting-edge electric SUV's, to raise climate awareness.

The partnership between Vantage and McLaren Racing is a union of like-minded, globally recognised brands who believe in the same values: sustainability and diversity as well as gender equality, inclusion and representation while championing for and advocating climate change awareness.

Vantage has partnered with McLaren's Extreme E (MX) team because of the concept behind Extreme E. A key focus for Vantage is to provide access to trading in far flung regions of the globe, which aligns perfectly with Extreme E's intention to raise awareness of the challenges of climate change through the locations in which it races.

Vantage joins McLaren's MX team for its debut season in the race series, which is only in its second year, with its branding carried on the chassis side and roof of the McLaren MX race car. Drivers Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour will also sport the Vantage colours on their racing overalls throughout this year's 5-race season.

David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK, said:

"The partnership with McLaren Racing is a big step for Vantage. The company values speed and innovation in the same way we do. Throughout the course of our rebranding exercise, we did some soul searching about what kind of company we are. As part of our strategy to accelerate our exposure, we decided to explore a sponsorship in a sport we felt would raise awareness of our upgraded services.

"Considering we are a broker that provides unparalleled technology to allow for fast trading execution, it made sense to look at something in racing, which is when we discovered Extreme E and McLaren. It became clear immediately that there were some parallels between our brands and sectors, but beyond that, we decided we wanted to engage more actively with and contribute to a sport that raised awareness about climate change and show our support to address this global issue."

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

"We're delighted to partner with Vantage ahead of our first season competing in Extreme E. It's crucial that we work with partners who reflect our team's values, and Vantage shares our commitment to sustainability, innovation and performance. 

"Racing in Extreme E marks an exciting new chapter for McLaren Racing, and our partnership with Vantage supports us in taking this important step in expanding our racing portfolio whilst accelerating our learnings in sustainability."

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/sponsorship/mclaren/

About VantageVantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience and headquartered in Sydney, Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

Be empowered to trade on market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745450/2F1A8026_edited_Pic_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745452/2F1A8043_edited_Smile_Pic_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745453/MX_2022_Low3QL_40_Pic_3.jpg

in Evidenza