Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:58 Elezioni 2022, Ue: "Von der Leyen non è intervenuta su voto Italia"

12:57 Non trovano vena condannato, sospesa esecuzione in Alabama

12:49 California, dal 2027 defunti trasformati in concime

12:40 Elezioni, Unione studenti: "Voto a 18enni per il Senato? Non basta se non si è rappresentati"

12:37 Ue, Letta: "Von der Leyen? Non è pericolosa comunista, chiarirà"

12:34 Ucraina, da stupri a esecuzioni: inchiesta Onu conferma crimini guerra

12:33 Crollo Globe Theatre, "6 ragazzi dimessi"

12:27 Ucraina, Cina a Kiev: "Integrità territoriale va rispettata"

12:00 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Ecco chi non sarà reclutato"

11:57 Al Salone Nautico di Genova confronto su normativa fisco e dogane

11:51 Meritocrazia Italia, 20 e 21 ottobre IV Congresso nazionale, obiettivo democrazia partecipativa

11:43 Aurora Ramazzotti è incinta, l'annuncio sui social - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vantage wins three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022

23 settembre 2022 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has received three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail, organised by Holiston Media. 

Vantage was recognised in three categories including the "Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform/App – Global", "Best Forex Trade Execution – Global", and "Most Trusted Forex Broker – Asia".

The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail is in its fifth edition, and honours businesses that use cutting-edge technology, offer low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs, and world-class customer service for retail traders.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, says "We are honoured to receive these awards at The Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail. Vantage went through a massive shift since our rebranding exercise last year, and these awards are an affirmation of the direction we have taken as a business."

"This is a celebration of the sheer hard work and determination of our team at Vantage, who have made Vantage what it is today. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients who have supported us through the years, and who remain our biggest motivation to keep doing better."

Lian Jie, Vantage's Assistant App Marketing Director, says, "This is the fourth award garnered by our Vantage App team, and is a testament to the hours of development they have undertaken to make our app more powerful and intuitive than ever before."

Since its rebrand, Vantage has received a number of industry recognised awards, including "Best in CFD trading 2022" at the European – Global & Finance Awards 2022, "Best Broker Australia", "Best Customer Support Australia", and "Best Mobile Trading App" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices. 

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you 

trade smarter @vantage

www.vantagemarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906266/230922_Two_Awards_DI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-wins-three-awards-at-the-global-forex-awards-2022-301631952.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza awards at international multi asset broker the Global Forex Awards 2022 premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
News to go
Influenza australiana, identificati 16 casi
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, terra trema da Nord a Sud
News to go
Salone Nautico, a Genova la 62esima edizione
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Si inverte curva contagi"
News to go
Vicenza, scoperta maxifrode da 600 milioni false fatturazioni
News to go
Ucraina, Ue discute approccio comune su russi in fuga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza