Sabato 15 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 13:02
comunicato stampa

Vaping Brand VAPORESSO Launches XROS 3 NANO Customization Competition, Encourages Users to Co-create

15 aprile 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO has officially launched its brand innovation campaign, the "Fun with Innovation Now – VAPORESSO Sparkling Creative Design Competition". The competition aims to showcase the Company's latest XROS 3 NANO model and the brand's multidimensional innovation spirit, as it continues to engage users to co-create its vaping products.

The XROS 3 NANO design competition is set to take place from April 15th to September 15th, featuring a variety of activities that are designed to highlight the brand's commitment to innovation.

As part of the competition, on top of the Company's internal ID designers, VAPORESSO has invited a number of renowned artists and influencers to showcase their unique CMF (color, material, and finishing) designs for the XROS 3 and XROS NANO series.

Most importantly, VAPORESSO encourages consumers to participate in the XROS 3 NANO customization competition, as the Company aims to "subvert your imagination from design." Participants will have the opportunity to compete in a customization challenge, where they will be able to design and personalize their XROS 3 or XROS NANO devices.

VAPORESSO will run the customization contest in two rounds, with the top six contestants selected by online voting. For each round, the competition is set to select one first-place winner, two second-place winners, and three third-place winners. The Company will announce the winners of the two rounds on June 15 and September 15, respectively, with prizes including an iPad Pro for the first-place winner, an Apple Watch for the second-place winner, and AirPods for the third-place winner. 

To participate in the XROS 3 NANO innovation campaign and learn more about VAPORESSO's innovative approach to vaping, consumers can visit the official VAPORESSO website. The campaign is a unique opportunity for consumers to get involved in its creative process and help shape the future of vaping. Winning entries will have the chance to become a custom blind box product sold globally as part of the blind box imagination plan.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052387/image_5004956_20676600.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaping-brand-vaporesso-launches-xros-3-nano-customization-competition-encourages-users-to-co-create-301796156.html

