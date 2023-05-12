Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:57 Natalità, Papa Francesco: "Affitti proibitivi, cultura nemica della famiglia"

09:38 Caso Open, Renzi attacca sul Riformista: "Indagine assurda"

09:31 Cinema, Geracitano: "Felici per David Donatello effetti speciali, difficile resa Tevere in secca"

09:25 Natalità, Meloni: "Parlare di famiglia è atto rivoluzionario"

09:21 Carburanti, continua calo prezzi benzina e diesel

09:09 Tanta pioggia nel weekend, poi ciclone con vento e nubifragi

08:54 Eurovision 2023, Zelensky non interverrà nella serata finale

08:40 Screening mammografico al carcere di Gazzi

08:03 Bakhmut, Mosca nega: "Kiev non ha sfondato linea del fronte"

07:53 Terremoto oggi Macerata, scossa magnitudo 3.1 in provincia

07:46 Gaza, nessun razzo nella notte: raid Israele su obiettivi Jihad Islamica

07:39 Twitter, il nuovo ceo sarà una donna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vaping goes green: world's first recyclable vape by Flonq debuts in the UK

12 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vape manufacturer Flonq has today launched the world's first fully recyclable vape device - the Flonq Plus-E at the Vaper Expo in Birmingham, the leading industry event in Europe.

The innovative e-cigarette addresses two major challenges in the vaping industry: preventing minors from accessing devices and reducing environmentally harmful waste.

"We believe it's crucial not only to make bold statements but also to back them up with actions," explains Rob Harvey , the company's Sales Director. "The Flonq Plus-E is a solution that truly meets the needs of the vaping industry, and we're excited to share it with everyone".

The Flonq Plus-E device can be easily disassembled for recycling after use. The product's distinctive design includes a detachable battery located at the bottom of the device and a patented child lock system to prevent unauthorized use by children and young people.

The device has also won a Good Design Award for its aesthetics, with the shape inspired by the Steinway Tower skyscraper in New York.

"At Flonq, we're committed to responsible consumption and providing secure vaping devices," concludes Harvey. "Vaper Expo is the perfect place to discuss how we can work together to promote these values."

To learn more about Flonq and its products, please contact Rob Harvey, our Head of Sales in the UK, at r.harvey@flonq.co.uk or visit the company's website, submit your inquiry through the feedback form, including your contact details.

Notes to editors:

Flonq was born in 2018 when a group of experts from the consumer electronics, vaping, and tobacco industries left their roles at international companies to establish Alfabet Labs. The company was founded as a global enterprise, with product design and development taking place in the US, production sites located in China, and initial sales launched in the US and CIS markets.

With the support of an in-house R&D team and a comprehensive global infrastructure, Alfabet Labs has introduced to the market a pioneering brand Flonq that focuses on driving innovation in alternative smoking systems. Flonq's product line includes five vaping devices and has already been introduced in 12 foreign markets.

Robert Harvey,E-mail: r.harvey@flonq.co.uk,Contact number: +44 7525 423700

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaping-goes-green-worlds-first-recyclable-vape-by-flonq-debuts-in-the-uk-301822690.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Vape manufacturer Flonq leading industry event in Europe Flonq Plus E at the Vaper Expo in Birmingham Flonq Plus E at the Vaper Expo
Vedi anche
News to go
L'auto elettrica stenta a decollare, costi alti in Italia
News to go
Città dove si mangia meglio al mondo, 15 italiane in classifica
News to go
Musei, arriva 'Ad Arte' la piattaforma del ministero per gestire le biglietterie
News to go
Asti, si fingevano tecnici per rapinare gli anziani: arrestati padre e 2 figli
News to go
Caro affitti, in arrivo 660 milioni per nuovi posti letto per studenti
News to go
Natalità, Mattarella: "Nascita di un figlio è speranza di continuità"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, primo via libera Parlamento Ue a nuove regole
News to go
Bonus retrofit auto 2023, ecco cos’è e chi può richiederlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Apple
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scovati 39 'furbetti'
News to go
Cresce reddito reale famiglie in zona Ocse, ma non in Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza