Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:25 Latini (Coop): "Inflazione pesa ma cerchiamo di aiutare famiglie in difficoltà"

17:13 Crisi in Russia, in corso riunione presieduta da premier Meloni

17:03 Milano Pride 2023, famiglie arcobaleno a parata: "L'amore non si annulla in tribunale"

17:00 Russia, Bbc: "Rivolta in corso ma su tv Stato documentario su Berlusconi"

16:43 Basket, "Banchero sceglie Usa e non Italia"

16:30 Sport, Abodi: "La riforma non deve spaventare"

15:35 Russia, Cnn: "Potere Putin a rischio, prossime 24 ore decisive"

14:45 Santanchè e Report, Meloni: "'Contenta sua disponibilità a riferire in Aula"

14:43 Renzo Arbore, gli 86 anni del grande innovatore

14:30 Calciomercato Juve, Allegri e l'Arabia Saudita: voci non si fermano

14:16 Vacanze, non si ferma l'ondata di rincari: "Prezzi vertiginosi"

14:01 Putin e Medvedev in fuga da Prigozhin? Russia smentisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Displays Strong Innovation Power at World Vape Show in Dubai

24 giugno 2023 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Vape Show in Dubai has come to a triumphant close. VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, has showcased its strong brand innovation and prowess at the show, demonstrating the brand's core values of INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE.

At the event, VAPORESSO unveiled the newest VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program gift box, which featured unique CMF designs that were co-created with influencers, artists, and consumers. The brand's focus on innovation was evident in the positive response from guests who praised the creative design.

The VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program is a key innovation initiative for VAPORESSO, aiming to build a global creative platform that integrates the ideas of the world's design elites to empower VAPORESSO's innovative products. The brand has always embraced innovation, striving to achieve a boundary-less concept. The program has achieved initial success, with the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW creative competition gaining extensive exposure on multiple platforms and attracting many creative individuals to participate. The first round of winners has been announced on June 15th.

During the show, VAPORESSO showcased two new products that provide users with a completely new vaping experience. The VAPORESSO COSS is a disruptive product in the industry that features automatic liquid injection and charging functions, addressing industry pain points and providing a design that is more in line with user habits. The VAPORESSO ECO promotes the values of eco-friendliness, economy, and harm reduction, reaffirming VAPORESSO's vision of using brand innovation for social benefit.

In addition, VAPORESSO won multiple accolades during the show, including VAPOUROUND's Best Branding and Marketing. Meanwhile, its LUXE XR MAX was named the Best MOD and the XROS 3 the Best Pod.

Emphasizing the brand's slogan, "Move Beyond Ordinary," and three core values, Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO said, "VAPORESSO is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the vaping industry. By constantly innovating and collaborating with creative minds, we aim to provide our users with not only reliable and stylish products but also a truly extraordinary vaping experience."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-displays-strong-innovation-power-at-world-vape-show-in-dubai-301862462.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40486 en US Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro the show VAPORESSO Displays Strong Innovation Power at World Vape Show leading brand of INNOVATION
Vedi anche
News to go
Casa, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2023 prezzi su dello 0,1%"
News to go
Premier League, Newcastle punta a Hernandez
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Sanità, Eurispes-Enpam: 1 famiglia su 4 fatica a pagare cure
News to go
Turismo, Confcommercio: 30 milioni di italiani pronti a partire
News to go
Meteo Italia weekend, le previsioni
News to go
Brexit, 57% elettori britannici voterebbe rientro in Ue
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Servono 1,8 miliardi subito"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie 23 giugno 2023
News to go
Titan imploso a poche ore dall'immersione
News to go
Sanità italiana divisa in due: promosse solo 8 regioni
News to go
Europeo Under 21, Italia ko contro la Francia tra le polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza