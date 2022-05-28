Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:52
comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO EXCITING NEW PRODUCT, TECH & STREET ARTIST COLLABORATION at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC on the 27th - 29th May 2022

28 maggio 2022 | 18.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO is making NEW announcements on the stand at The Vaper Expo UK show TODAY with a showcase at 2pm. Following a successful evening, winning Awards. VAPORESSO came 1st for the Best Tank, 2nd place for Best Mod and winning 3rd place for Best Pod system at the Vapouround awards. VAPORESSO has a joint booth with SMOORE at the show and will be announcing the following over the next few days:

 

The showcase at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC is going down successfully with the vaping community

LINK TO LAUNCH PHOTOS - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15DDbyGrGSZa1ZW3SfodFuRFoVnIJP-iv

"Inspired by vapers, designed for vapers."

VAPORESSO is exhibiting at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC on the 27th – 29th May 2022 on stand D56.

For Further information on VAPORESSO Contact:

Grace Dewhurst - Phone – 07850 448 408 Email - grace@linkup-china.com 

Nia Thomas – Phone – 07723 019 767 Email - nia@linkup-china.com 

Background information of VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for our users.  Based on our continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers. VAPORESSO strives to be able to help as many people as possible.

The chairman and CEO Simon Lai was a smoker for 11 years, before turned to vaping. "When we started VAPORESSO, we had a big dream to make switching to vaping as easy as possible for everyone." - CEO Simon Lai.

SMOORE is the parent company of VAPORESSO, which is the largest global vaping device provider. SMOORE is the first to be publicly listed in the industry, with a valuation of over 25 billion USD, which set a significant milestone in history.

Find more information in https://www.vaporesso.com/about-us

Built by vapers, for vapers

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828137/image_5004956_48090355_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828138/image_5004956_48090714.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72414 en US AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza SMOORE at VAPORESSO EXCITING stand at The Vaper Expo UK show at
