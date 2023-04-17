Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Showcases New LUXE XR MAX Vape, ECO Series, at Vapexpo France

17 aprile 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LYON, France, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, has showcased its latest lineup of products at the Vapexpo France 2023, which runs from April 16 to April 17 at the Lyon Convention Centre.

In a bid to show its latest design and sustainability efforts, VAPORESSO has displayed its newest products, including the XROS series, the LUXE X series and the ECO series. The main highlight of the exhibition was the official release of VAPORESSO's latest 80W POD MOD – LUXE XR MAX – which comes as a new member of the LUXE X family.

With the goal of enhancing efficiency, the new LUXE XR MAX adopts a super high-density battery and comes smaller in size compared to other 80W POD MOD devices. Despite its smaller size, the new product carries a 40% larger battery capacity, resulting in a longer battery life, and that has successfully addressed the issue of imbalance between size and battery life.

Powered by VAPORESSO's COREX Heating Tech, the LUXE XR MAX offers a smooth and flavorful user experience with its long-lasting taste restoration rate. The new device also comes with a higher vaporization efficiency ratio to provide consistently sheer flavor accuracy and extends the coil lifespan by 50%.

The LUXE XR MAX and the entire LUXE X series of pods and GTX cores are interchangeable, offering a full vaping experience covering mouth-to-lung, restricted direct-to-long, and direct-to-lung approaches. The model also retains the classic design of the LUXE X series and adds a dynamic light design. The device's large screen and touch buttons also make it more user-friendly.

Meanwhile, VAPORESSO has also unveiled the ECO series, a new range of devices for disposable vaping users seeking a more eco-friendly and economic option. Available in June, these devices feature a refillable pods, long-lasting battery life, and eco-friendly packaging. They are also safer and cleaner than disposables as they do not produce any substances from long-term liquid immersion or leakage during transport. With the ECO series, VAPORESSO aims to make it easy for more disposable vaping users to "GO ECO, GO GREEN".

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055356/image_5004956_20563789.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-showcases-new-luxe-xr-max-vape-eco-series-at-vapexpo-france-301798894.html

