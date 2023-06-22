Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Unveils Game-Changing Vaping Products VAPORESSO COSS and VAPORESSO ECO at the World Vape Show in Dubai

22 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, unveils two groundbreaking products, VAPORESSO COSS and VAPORESSO ECO, at the World Vape Show held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 21 to 23.

"We are thrilled to introduce VAPORESSO COSS and VAPORESSO ECO to more vapers at the show. These two revolutionary products are set to enhance the vaping experience, with their user-friendly features and eco-friendly design," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO.

The VAPORESSO COSS, VAPORESSO's latest innovation, is a game-changer in the vaping industry. It addresses the pain points of existing products and offers an intuitive design that caters to the vaping habits of users. The product's slogan, Convenient Operating, Smart Supplying, embodies its features. The VAPORESSO COSS boasts the smallest size of vaping device and the longest battery life. It also comes with an automatic liquid filling and charging feature. With Coil-oil Separation System, the VAPORESSO COSS ensures a fresh taste without any leakage, and its consistent taste is a unique feature that sets it apart from other products.

The VAPORESSO ECO emphasizes the value of being eco-friendly, economical, and eco-self. It is refillable and rechargeable. Along with its larger capacity, longer battery life, reduced heavy metal content, and leather paper packaging that can be reused and recycled, the VAPORESSO ECO is more cost-saving, eco-friendly, and safer for both the environment and humans when compared to disposable products. The product's daily usage costs are reduced by 60%, making it accessible to a wider audience with a range of bright colors.

In addition to VAPORESSO COSS and VAPORESSO ECO, VAPORESSO also has an IP counter featuring its highly popular XROS Series and LUXE X Series, along with a special display counter for its TARGET Series and GEN Series.

VAPORESSO's presence at the World Vape Show in Dubai, along with its latest and classic offerings, once again demonstrates the brand's dedication to creating innovative, high-quality, and sustainable products with cutting-edge vaping technology to meet the evolving needs of the global vaping community.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108512/20230622124601.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-unveils-game-changing-vaping-products-vaporesso-coss-and-vaporesso-eco-at-the-world-vape-show-in-dubai-301857848.html

