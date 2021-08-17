Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 19:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:32 Scuola, Azzolina: "Mia colpa aver vinto un concorso, studiando"

18:35 Varianti Covid, "incoraggiati" primi dati vaccino CureVac-Gsk

18:19 Covid Lombardia oggi, 374 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

17:31 Afghanistan, talebani: "Abbiamo perdonato tutti, non minacceremo alcun paese"

17:17 Covid, Bassetti: "Errore terza dose a tutti dopo 8 mesi, Pfizer non è unico vaccino"

17:16 Covid oggi Italia, 5.273 contagi e 54 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:40 Covid Lazio oggi, 551 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:27 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 478 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:15 Juventus, accordo con il Sassuolo per Locatelli

16:00 Afghanistan, il dramma della fuga: corpo di un rifugiato nel carrello di un aereo

15:43 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia oggi, 79 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

15:37 Covid Sardegna oggi, 207 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vattenfall and Westinghouse Extend Valued Partnership

17 agosto 2021 | 06.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New decommissioning agreement showcases Westinghouse's life cycle capabilities

SOLNA, Sweden, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company and Vattenfall are extending their long-standing nuclear energy partnership into decommissioning activities through a new agreement. As part of the arrangement, Westinghouse will segment and dispose of the reactor internals and pressure vessels at Ringhals 1, a Boiling Water Reactor, and Ringhals 2, a Pressurized Water Reactor. The two reactors were built by Westinghouse and have delivered carbon-free energy to Sweden and northern Europe for more than four decades.

"Westinghouse has an extensive track record of safely dismantling reactor internals and we look forward to bringing our specialized knowledge of complex decommissioning projects and proven advanced technologies to our long-standing partner Vattenfall," said Sam Shakir, President, Westinghouse Environmental Services. "Our Swedish legacy organization ASEA Atom built Ringhals 1, and today's Westinghouse built Ringhals 2. With this agreement, we close the circle and showcase our life cycle capabilities."

"Vattenfall's mission is to dismantle and dispose of end-of-life reactors and other components in the same way that they have been operated: safe and efficient. The agreement with Westinghouse means that it is clear how the large radioactive components of Ringhals 1 and 2 will be taken care of," says Christopher Eckerberg, Vattenfall's Head of Decommissioning Nuclear Facilities. "I am proud that Vattenfall takes responsibility for the entire life cycle of nuclear power, and I welcome Westinghouse as a partner."

Westinghouse engineers will start the dismantling process digitally with 3D modeling of all the cutting and packaging that will be performed onsite. The onsite work is executed by a team of highly skilled Westinghouse technicians who have been involved in dismantling many nuclear reactors in Europe. For the reactor internals, they will use mechanical underwater remote-controlled equipment to ensure the highest degree of safety and efficiency. For the reactor pressure vessels, dry thermal cutting technologies will be used for most of the parts. When the process is complete, all materials will be packed and safely disposed of in approved containers.

###

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Westinghouse Contact: Johan LövqvistTelephone: +46 732 36 73 80Email: lovqvij@westinghouse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888167/WESTINGHOUSE_ELECTRIC_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza partnership New decommissioning agreement Vattenfall and Westinghouse Extend Valued partnership decommissioning
Vedi anche
News to go
Al Pascale di Napoli 7 interventi in una sola seduta, urologia da record
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio scuola, sanzioni per docenti e personale Ata sprovvisti
News to go
Afghanistan, Europa preoccupata
News to go
Bob Dylan citato in giudizio per violenza sessuale
News to go
Afghanistan, Biden: "Eravamo lì per combattere terrorismo"
News to go
Zona gialla, Sicilia e Sardegna a rischio
News to go
Urologia da record al Pascale, 7 interventi in una sola seduta
News to go
Covid, Ema avvia valutazione su farmaco anti-artrite
News to go
Industria, 87 i tavoli di crisi aperti al Mise
News to go
Covid Italia, 3.674 nuovi contagi e 24 morti
News to go
Green pass nelle scuole per i prof e tutto il personale
Eutanasia legale, oltre 500mila firme per il referendum
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza