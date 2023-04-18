Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
15:50
comunicato stampa

Vechain Launches VORJ - The 'Web3-as-a-Service' Platform Eliminating Barriers to Blockchain Adoption

18 aprile 2023 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN MARINO, San Marino, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain has officially launched VORJ, a no-code 'Web3-as-a-Service' platform designed to revolutionise the blockchain development experience. Launching free-to-use, VORJ offers a simple 'click-configure-deploy' interface that drastically expedites the building process for developers and businesses, with users able to deploy tokens, NFTs and smart contracts without fees, irrespective of technical expertise.

VORJ combines the traditional web user experience with the ability to deploy Web3 assets from just a few clicks, marking a significant leap towards overcoming key obstacles hindering mass adoption of blockchain technologies. The platform will be upgraded iteratively, with more advanced features to be added over time.

Importantly, VORJ aligns with Ethereum-standards, ensuring applications deployed on vechain can be integrated with many of the most popular blockchains, presenting a world of opportunities for businesses and decentralized application builders looking to take advantage of vechain's enterprise-grade features.

VORJ plays a key role in vechain's technical roadmap and adoption strategy, including its upcoming 'Sustainability-as-a-Service' ecosystems, detailed in the recently unveiled 'Web3 For Better' Whitepaper, co-developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group. 

Breaking Down Barriers

Time and time again, vechain demonstrates its aptitude at solving blockchain adoption hurdles and delivering tools to market that neatly address real world needs. The VechainThor public blockchain sits among an elite of proven, scalable blockchains, addressing real world digital transformation needs with economically beneficial solutions.

Buoyed by globally renowned channel partners, Fortune 500 clientele and industrial use cases implemented at scale, VORJ sees vechain take another major step towards fulfilling its role at the heart of the future multi-trillion-dollar blockchain-powered digital economy.

Head to VORJ, create a free account and start deploying digital assets on the VechainThor public blockchain today!

About vechain

Vechain, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the Foundation behind VechainThor, a world-leading smart contract platform playing a key role in the adoption of blockchain technologies.

By leveraging the attributes of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VechainThor has built solutions across a wide array of industries and now turns its attention to the greatest challenge of all — delivering on sustainability objectives and driving digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056119/Web3_VORJ_Launch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vechain-launches-vorj---the-web3-as-a-service-platform-eliminating-barriers-to-blockchain-adoption-301799783.html

