Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
Vechain To Make Prestigious Tennis Tournament Trophies 'Phygital', Showcasing Blockchain + NFT Tech To Global Audience

03 maggio 2023 | 14.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN MARINO, San Marino, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vechain, a leading public blockchain foundation, recently announced its Official Partnership with Internazionali BNL d'Italia, a prestigious Tennis event hosting the top ranked players between May 8th to 21st. The scope of the partnership includes facilitating the first Tennis finals trophy NFT integration.

The winners of the tournament, global masters of the sport, will take home physical trophies imbued with the power of VechainThor via embedded NFC chip with an assigned NFT – a concept otherwise known as a 'phygital'. 'Phygital' is a portmanteau of the words 'physical' and 'digital', and offers game-changing capabilities for brands, consumers, and businesses by enriching physical objects with new digital capabilities, including authentication and anti-fraud.

For companies, it can greatly enrich the customer journey, creating new insights into the lifecycle of products and facilitating novel forms of engagement. For consumers, phygitals offer new ways to connect with brands and communities while gaining true digital ownership of an item, protected by the attributes of NFT + blockchain. In the case of high value goods, phygitals preserve value by guaranteeing authenticity and provenance, solving fraud issues within secondary resale markets.

Vechain, World of V and EXPlus Demonstrate Blockchain to The Masses

During the event, vechain, World of V and EXPlus will host a booth in the tournament's commercial area to showcase the power of blockchain across a variety of sport-related phygital items. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to phygitalize items of their own, allowing them to discover blockchain for themselves and explore the technologies involved up close.

In-person attendees of Internazionali BNL d'Italia will also enjoy a blockchain-powered experience through sustainably produced bracelets featuring QR codes to the landing page of 'VeAces' - an NFT collection developed by World of V that also serves as a raffle ticket. After the event, 150 winners will be randomly selected to receive a phygital sports cap, with tickets to the 2023 ATP Finals in Turn, Italy, also up for grabs. 

Online attendees can also take part in the VeAces event and win phygital prizes by claiming their VeAce NFT from the bespoke landing page that opens when the tournament begins on May 8th. 

Click here to see the collection landing page 

About vechain

Vechain, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the curator of VechainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

Through leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VechainThor has enabled solutions across a wide array of fields. Vechain now turns its attention to the greatest challenge of all — building digital ecosystems to drive sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068395/ATP.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vechain-to-make-prestigious-tennis-tournament-trophies-phygital-showcasing-blockchain--nft-tech-to-global-audience-301814487.html

