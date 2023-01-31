Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:04 Spari ad Alatri, il testimone: "Due colpi, poi il sangue a terra"

11:57 Istat, Pil Italia a +3,9% nel 2022

11:49 Alfredo Cospito resta al 41 bis. Tajani: "Regime carcerario non cambia"

11:34 Assalto a Cgil, altre due condanne in abbreviato

11:15 Alfredo Cospito e 41 bis, scontro Fratelli d'Italia-Pd alla Camera

11:12 Russia, visita Xi in primavera? Cina non conferma e ribadisce cooperazione con Mosca

10:55 Ucraina, allerta per raid aerei in tutto il Paese

10:52 Migranti, Open Arms: "Governo istituzionalizza omissione di soccorso"

10:35 Alfredo Cospito, legale ex ad Ansaldo: "Ha gambizzato mio cliente, ma carcere duro inutile"

10:16 Farnesina a italiani: "Estrema cautela a Gerusalemme e nei Territori"

10:12 Autonomia differenziata oggi in pre Consiglio: ecco la bozza del ddl

09:59 Diffamazione a Salvini, Saviano: "Fiero di difendermi da orrore politica populista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 rankings

31 gennaio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world's top producers of aluminium, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the aluminium industry for assessment period FY 21-22. This makes Vedanta Aluminium the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world.

The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Labor Practice Indicators, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention, Customer Relationship Management, and Social Impact on Communities.

Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, "Our S&P DJSI ranking for 2022 reflects our commitment to structurally integrate the principles of sustainability throughout our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery, with climate action central to our growth journey. Our sustainable development agenda includes a laser focus on decarbonisation of our operations, increasing quantum of renewables in our energy mix, judicious use of natural resources like water, wellbeing of our employees & partners, fostering circular economy in waste management, and partnership with local communities for climate resilience. The recognition of being the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world echoes our mission of 'Transforming for Good' for the betterment of our planet, people, and communities."

Vedanta Aluminium's approach to sustainability spans critical dimensions, such as carbon reduction & energy efficiency, economic performance, supply chain, air quality, water management, biodiversity, waste management, health and safety, people excellence, community welfare, etc. Encapsulating this journey, the company recently published its Sustainability Report and maiden report on climate change (aligned to the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework) for FY 2021-22. Both reports can be accessed on the company website, at https://vedantaaluminium.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/  

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com

For further information, please contact:

Sonal ChoithaniChief Communications OfficerAluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd.Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in www.vedantaaluminium.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991983/Vedanta_Aluminium_Plant.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991984/Vedanta_Aluminium_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vedanta-aluminium-ranks-2nd-in-sp-dow-jones-sustainability-index-djsi-2022-rankings-301734153.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Altro Ambiente Altro aluminium producer produttore cinematografico producer Standard & Poor's
Vedi anche
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
News to go
Poste, Mattarella: "Diminuzione servizi impoverisce tutto Paese"
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Servono soluzioni Ue"
News to go
Anarchici, incendiate 5 auto in una sede Telecom di Roma
News to go
Attentato moschea Pakistan, la rivendicazione
News to go
Scuola, ultimo giorno per iscrizioni ad anno scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Covid, per Oms resta un'emergenza sanitaria internazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza