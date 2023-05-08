Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
comunicato stampa

Vedanta's Aluminium Business secures coveted ASI Performance Standard Certification

08 maggio 2023 | 16.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (Vedanta Aluminium), India's largest producer of aluminium, has achieved the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) Certification at its smelter located within the Special Economic Zone at Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company was certified for the manufacture of all primary aluminium products in the form of billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys (PFA), ingots and sow ingots, as well as its 'Restora' brand of low-carbon aluminium products.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminium value chain. The ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminium value chain. It sets out 59 criteria under the three sustainability pillars of Environment, Social, and Governance, which address key issues such as biodiversity, labour rights, Indigenous Peoples rights, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI, said, "We congratulate Vedanta Aluminium for achieving ASI Performance Standard (V2) Certification at its smelting facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha, India. The company is taking steps to decarbonise, including through increased renewable energy consumption, reclaiming aluminium from dross, and other plant-level initiatives. Its Performance Standard certification shows that Vedanta Aluminium is also addressing broader ESG topics."

Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO at Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, "Aluminium is a rapidly evolving industry with potential for greater applications in a sustainability-conscious world. Aluminium's unique properties make it crucial for the world's energy transition as the backbone of a low-carbon future. The ASI certification stands testimony to our unwavering commitment to cater to our customers' needs through responsible production practices. Being one of the world's leading aluminium producers, this bolsters our conviction for exploring the limitless potential of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow."

More information

Consult the Vedanta Limited - Aluminium Business Performance Standard summary audit reportConsult the Vedanta Limited - Aluminium Business member page

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business is India's largest producer of aluminium at 2.29 million tonnes (in FY23). The company ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index's 2022 world rankings for the aluminium industry.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Sonal ChoithaniChief Communications OfficerVedanta Limited - Aluminium BusinessSonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in www.vedantaaluminium.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071541/Vedanta_Jharsuguda_ASI_Certified.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071542/Vedanta_Aluminium_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vedantas-aluminium-business-secures-coveted-asi-performance-standard-certification-301818311.html

