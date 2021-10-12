Veeva Announces Digital Trials Platform Connecting Patients, Sites, and Sponsors

Veeva Digital Trials Platform delivers seamless clinical trial execution and data flow across stakeholders

New capabilities advance industry toward patient-centric trials

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the Veeva Digital Trials Platform, a new solution to significantly advance clinical trial execution by providing a complete and connected technology ecosystem that spans patients, research sites, and trial sponsors. The Veeva Digital Trials Platform is available now for early adopters.

The comprehensive product offering includes the following core solutions:

Each of these solutions are built for the unique needs of patients, sites, and sponsors but connected for seamless execution and flow of data across all stakeholders.

The patient consent process provides a good illustration of how the Veeva Digital Trials Platform drives collaboration and data flow. Using Veeva eConsent, sponsors author and approve a consent form, which flows automatically to sites using Veeva SiteVault Free. Sites can then modify the consent form, obtain IRB approval, and consent patients with the MyVeeva mobile application. The patient status and consent form are immediately available as validated and reportable data for the sponsor in Vault Clinical Suite.

By addressing the life sciences industry's need for a complete, standardized, and connected solution, the Veeva Digital Trials Platform will deliver faster, more efficient trials with greater data accuracy and increased patient diversity.

"By bringing together the growing community of research sites using Veeva SiteVault Free with sponsors using Vault Clinical Suite, we aim to accelerate the move to digital trial execution," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Vault R&D at Veeva. "The Veeva Digital Trials Platform will make clinical trials easier and faster for patients, sites, and sponsors."

Veeva Digital Trials Gaining Early Momentum

Veeva Site Connect, the first new Digital Trials application, transforms information sharing between sites and sponsors from manual, paper-based transfers to an automated, digital exchange. It is now in use by early adopter sponsors, including top 20 pharmas, biotechs, and CROs, like Celerion.

"Celerion is excited to deepen the partnership with Veeva as an early adopter of Veeva Site Connect and Veeva eConsent to transform the experience for sites and patients," said Julie Saathoff, executive director, Celerion. "We're conducting about 200 trials a year, so automating the flow of information across stakeholders will help us to significantly streamline operations, improve collaboration, and speed processing. The efficiency gains will allow us to improve patient care and deliver more innovations, faster."

LEO Pharma recently announced their partnership to adopt the complete Veeva Digital Trials Platform. Building on its success with the Veeva Clinical Operations Suite, LEO Pharma will complete its standardization on existing Veeva clinical technology, be an early adopter of future Veeva solutions, and help to shape the Veeva digital trials roadmap.

"We've been exploring ways to transform clinical trials, but COVID-19 sped up this process. By promptly responding to changing market dynamics, we kept our trials going without delay. Partnering with Veeva supports our 2030 strategy as it will help us to bring innovative treatments to patients faster while also supporting a more sustainable business," said Jörg Möller, executive vice president and head of R&D at LEO Pharma. "Veeva's track record of product excellence makes it the ideal long-term partner to help us achieve this, enabling us to help patients faster and better.

