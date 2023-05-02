Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev prepara attacco: pronti altri 40mila soldati

23:23 Usa, Biden sceglie Markell: sarà ambasciatore in Italia

22:34 "Sto con l'Ucraina", poi giovane in Crimea si scusa con Putin - Video

21:34 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 2 maggio 2023

21:23 Psg sospende Messi, alta tensione: cosa succede

21:14 Isola dei Famosi 2023, Enrico Papi: "Non ho litigato con Ilary e non mi cacciano"

21:06 Renzi: "Sul Riformista la foto di Travaglio in ginocchio..."

20:43 Governo verso fiducia per decreto Ponte Messina e bollette

20:10 Moda, Mazzali: "Il Made in Italy vale 1.800 mld: bene la legge del governo a sua tutela"

19:55 Animali, a Rovereto gli inaspettati e incredibili comportamenti dal mondo animale

19:51 Milano-Cortina, Mazzali: "Allo studio piano di destination branding per turismo"

19:48 Made in Italy, Fabiano (Icch): "Promuovere collaborazione imprese-istituzioni per comunicazione efficace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Veeva Expands Relationship with Accenture to Help Customers Transition to Vault CRM

02 maggio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North AmericaVeeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced an expansion of its business partnership with Accenture to help life sciences companies drive new commercial innovation with Veeva Vault CRM. As companies move to Vault CRM, they have the opportunity to optimize processes to meet the requirements of omnichannel engagement models and today's therapies.

"Accenture is taking its long-standing business partnership with Veeva to new heights by jointly helping our clients reimagine and leverage next-generation commercial capabilities," said Ray Pressburger, managing director and global life sciences commercial practice lead at Accenture.

Veeva and Accenture have supported customers together for over a decade. The expanded relationship is focused on helping Veeva customers in key areas in their move to Vault CRM including migration approach and timing, business process optimization, and leveraging Veeva's existing capabilities and new innovations, such as Vault CRM Service Center and Vault CRM Bot.

"We are excited to expand our long-standing business partnership with Accenture to help our mutual customers optimize customer engagement and gain full advantage of the depth and breadth of Vault CRM," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief operating officer at Veeva. "We are connecting sales, medical, and marketing teams with the right software and data foundation to achieve commercial excellence."

Veeva customers can learn more about Vault CRM at VeevaConnect.com.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:    

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-expands-relationship-with-accenture-to-help-customers-transition-to-vault-crm-301813192.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Veeva Expands Relationship with Accenture help in linea help commercial innovation
Vedi anche
News to go
Gli Aerosmith lanciano Peace Out
News to go
Trasporto aereo, gli scioperi di domani 3 maggio
News to go
Commercio illegale nel dark web, arresti in 9 Paesi
News to go
Usa a rischio default, Biden convoca riunione il 9 maggio
News to go
Trento, Tar sospende abbattimento Orsa JJ4
News to go
Inflazione torna a crescere, ad aprile +8,3% su base annua
News to go
730 precompilato e Redditi, da oggi online: istruzioni e novità
News to go
Medio Oriente, sale la tensione dopo morte leader Jihad islamica
News to go
Mattarella a Cesena inaugura Macfrut: "Agricoltura cruciale per sostenibilità"
News to go
Ucraina, Usa: l'offensiva di Mosca è fallita. Ultime news
News to go
Francia, scontri e arresti nei cortei per il 1 maggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza