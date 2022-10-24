Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Veeva Introduces Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech

24 ottobre 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New unified CRM and content management application delivers industry-specific capabilities for coordinated and effective engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech, a unified customer relationship management (CRM) and content management application built for medtech sales teams, key account managers, and medical affairs professionals. Currently available for early adopters, Vault CRM enables medtech companies with industry-specific capabilities that meet their diverse, ever-changing requirements without the need for costly customizations or time-consuming integrations. With a single CRM application that includes content management capabilities of the Veeva Vault Platform, medtech companies can drive user adoption across commercial and medical teams for greater efficiency and visibility.

Built for specific industry needs, Vault CRM provides:

Veeva Vault PromoMats

"Medtech business processes span a wide variety of stakeholder data, content, and communications across in-person and digital channels," said Frank Defesche, senior vice president and general manager of Vault CRM. "Companies will no longer need to pull this information together across systems, files, and emails because they will now have a single application with Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech. Veeva Vault's unique ability to handle content and data can streamline end-to-end business processes to eliminate silos, increase collaboration, and strengthen customer relationships."

Built on the Veeva Vault Platform, Vault CRM enables medtech companies to bring together commercial functions across sales, medical, and marketing with product development, including clinical, regulatory, and quality. With a connected ecosystem from development to commercialization, companies can seamlessly share information across teams while maintaining control and compliance.

To learn more about Vault CRM for Medtech, visit veeva.com/VaultCRM.

Additional Information Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

 

Jeremy Whittaker

Alison Borris

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

alison.borris@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-introduces-veeva-vault-crm-for-medtech-301656463.html

in Evidenza