Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe Brings Pharma Industry Together to Streamline Drug Development

Life sciences leaders convene to break barriers in advancing digital trials and product development

BARCELONA, Spain, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest European events of its kind, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe recently gathered more than 500 life sciences leaders in Zurich to discuss new approaches for advancing digital trials and driving transformation in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety.

"The exchange of ideas with my peers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit was invaluable," said Martijn van de Leur, global pharmacovigilance leader at Biomapas. "It is truly a community of like-minded professionals who are passionate about improving health outcomes for patients through innovation."

Steve Guise, CIO, Roche Pharmaceuticals division, kicked off the event with his keynote highlighting the company's ambitious goal of generating three to five times the benefit to patients at half the cost to society by leveraging a modern technology foundation.

Attendees learned about industry-leading strategies to streamline processes across the product lifecycle, such as:

"The deep knowledge and experience leaders brought to the Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe helped people understand what it takes to create more efficient, faster ways to bring medicines to patients," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "These innovative strategies can ultimately drive the whole industry forward."

Life sciences industry professionals who couldn't attend the event can watch Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe keynote and sessions.

