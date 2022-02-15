Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:47
comunicato stampa

Veeva Vault CDMS Selected by Idorsia to Modernize Clinical Data Management

15 febbraio 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Fast-growing biopharmaceutical company will use Vault CDMS for all new trials

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SIX: IDIA) has expanded its use of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite applications to include Veeva Vault CDMS for electronic data capture (EDC) and coding. Idorsia is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies and needed a modern data management system to support the in-house execution of studies. Vault CDMS delivers an advanced cloud application suite that will enable Idorsia to accelerate study builds and speed trial execution.

"With the growing complexity of trial design and rise of clinical data sources, a next-generation clinical data management system is critical," said Vincent Rolland, associate director, data management programming at Idorsia. "We're excited to grow our partnership with Veeva to bring greater speed and agility to our clinical trials."

Based in Switzerland, Idorsia is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of novel drugs in its pipeline. The company is shifting from outsourced clinical data management to an in-house model and required flexible cloud technology that equips its team to build and maintain studies across a wide range of products. With Vault CDMS, Idorsia's clinical teams will have the capabilities to build studies independently, make mid-study amendments without data migration, and accelerate data cleaning and review.

"Idorsia is a visionary company adopting digital systems to advance data management," said Richard Young, vice president, strategy, Veeva Vault CDMS. "As a trusted partner, we're proud to support their clinical systems strategy with modern applications that can keep up with the pace and complexity of today's studies."

Vault CDMS is part of Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and clinical operations. In addition to selecting Vault CDMS, Idorsia uses Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF to manage trial content and data on a single cloud platform. Together, these Vault Clinical Suite applications will streamline execution and enable seamless information sharing across trials.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault CDMS, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultCDMS Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About IdorsiaIdorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran MayVeeva Systems+44-796-643-2912kiran.may@veeva.com

 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

