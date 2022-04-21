Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Veeva Vault CTMS Launched at Bristol Myers Squibb to Simplify Clinical Trial Processes Globally

21 aprile 2022 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Bringing together Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene on one clinical trial management system, company goes live with Vault CTMS in record speed

Modernization streamlines trial management to speed medicines to patients

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb has implemented Veeva Vault CTMS globally to drive end-to-end trial management. The new CTMS replaced a heritage Celgene CTMS and a heritage Bristol Myers Squibb CTMS and is tightly integrated with Veeva's eTMF and Study Startup applications. The total implementation time was less than 20 months.

By launching Veeva's industry-leading trial management and monitoring solution companywide, Bristol Myers Squibb established unified, agile, and simple trial processes aimed at making clinical trials faster and more efficient. 

"We're thrilled to expand on our longstanding partnership with Veeva across R&D," said Greg Meyers, chief digital and technology officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. "Veeva's continued commitment to customer success and product innovation helps us accelerate the development and delivery of medicines to patients globally."

"Bristol Myers Squibb is one of our most agile and forward-thinking partners," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "The merger of Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene was the largest IT integration project in the history of pharma and to have completed a single CTMS implementation in twenty months is truly remarkable. We are very proud to achieve this milestone together."

"Veeva Vault CTMS is enabling customers with advanced capabilities that can simplify trial execution at scale," said Henry Galio, vice president, Veeva Vault CTMS. "Thank you to the Bristol Myers Squibb team for your incredible partnership on this very important and complex CTMS implementation."

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. Such statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Jeremy WhittekerVeeva Systems+49 (69) 50955486Jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
